USD 500 million sukuk issued under its USD 1.5 billion programme

Half of the sukuk orders came from international investors following strong H1 financial results

Dubai, UAE - Binghatti Holding Ltd (“Binghatti Holding”), one of the UAE’s fastest growing real estate developers, has successfully priced a USD 500 million 5-year Senior Unsecured Sukuk under its USD 1.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, a transaction that was oversubscribed by 5 times.

The Regulation S Sukuk issuance attracted strong regional and international investor demand, with an order book exceeding USD 2.5 billion. The sukuk was priced with a profit rate of 8.125%, equivalent to a spread of 418 basis points over the prevailing 5-year US Treasury yield, and given the strong levels of demand the issuance saw significant tightening from its initial guidance of 8.500% area. The robust orderbook reflects broad market confidence in Binghatti’s credit fundamentals, brand strength, and long-term strategy. The company is rated Ba3 by Moody’s and BB- by Fitch, both with stable outlook.

The Sukuk will be listed on both Nasdaq Dubai and London Stock Exchange.

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding, commented: “Binghatti’s landmark sukuk marks a pivotal milestone in our journey, reinforcing our position as one of the region’s most dynamic and diversified developers. The strong demand and investor trust shown in the USD 500 million issue from our sukuk programme highlights Binghatti’s unique model, a vertically integrated platform underpinned by phenomenal growth and market leading execution.”

Ahmed Abdelaal, Mashreq Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are proud to have played a pivotal role in Binghatti’s return to the sukuk market, having supported their journey since their inaugural issuance last year. The exceptional investor response—both regional and international—underscores the strong appetite for the Dubai growth story and confidence in Binghatti’s trajectory. This landmark issuance not only affirms their access to global capital markets but also establishes a new 5-year benchmark for the sector. Mashreq continues to lead in advising regional corporates on accessing international capital markets from inception. Our partnership with Binghatti reflects the trust placed in our expertise and capabilities.”

Binghatti Holding’s H1 2025 net profit more than tripled to AED 1.82 billion, driven by resilient demand for Dubai real estate. The Group’s total sales reached AED 8.8 billion, with revenue climbing 189% YoY to AED 6.3 billion.

The Group launched seven new projects and delivered five developments in H1 alone, handing over 15 projects in the last 18 months. Its AED 12.5 billion revenue backlog and over AED 70 billion development portfolio positions it as one of Dubai’s leading developers. Binghatti currently has ca. 20,000 units under development across 30 projects in prime Dubai locations including Downtown, Business Bay, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Meydan as well as its flagship branded residences in collaboration with luxury partners Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz and Jacob & Co.

The company’s development pipeline was further reinforced by the recent acquisition of ca. 9 million sq. ft. megaplot in Nad Al Sheba 1, which will host Binghatti’s first master-planned community, with a projected development value of over AED 25 billion.

About Binghatti Holding Ltd.:

Binghatti Holding Ltd. is a renowned Emirati brand in the real estate development sector, holding a leading position with a portfolio exceeding 80 projects valued at over AED 70 billion. Binghatti Holding is led by Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti, whose innovative vision aims to deliver luxurious projects that reflect refined artistic taste and high standards in design and quality.

Binghatti Holding has successfully delivered nearly 12,000 residential since inception, achieving remarkable milestones in collaboration with global brands such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. Binghatti Holding continues to expand its real estate portfolio to meet the growing market demands, focusing on delivering residential projects that elevate the level of luxury in Dubai.