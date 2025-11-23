With a proven record of investments across multiple economic sectors, BINBAZ Developments has officially entered Egypt’s real estate market by launching its first project, WestVille.

The debut marks a powerful start for the company in Egypt, supported by the extensive expertise of its founding team and its strong financial capabilities.

Mohamed Khattab, CEO of BINBAZ Developments, stated that WestVille represents an innovative model for real estate development in West Cairo, combining a strategic location with fully integrated services.

He added that this approach offers residents a comprehensive living experience while enhancing investment returns for clients.

Khattab noted that the project serves as a remarkable beginning for a company with ambitious expansion plans in Egyptian market.

He explained that WestVille spans over 21 acres in an exceptional strategic location in West Cairo, overlooking Dahshour Link Road and just two minutes from the 26th of July Corridor, as well as one minute from Mall of Egypt. The project comprises residential units, serviced apartments, and a mixed-use commercial and administrative complex serving both residents and visitors.

Khattab disclosed that the project incorporates carefully designed architectural and service elements to ensure the highest levels of quality and comfort. This includes balanced urban planning, well-distributed interior and exterior spaces, and the integration of entertainment and commercial services within a unified framework, creating a complete living environment.

He also noted that the development features buildings with a ground floor plus three additional stories, offering units ranging from 53 to 171 sqm. The project will include studios as well as one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Construction is set to commence in mid-2026, with handovers expected within three years.

He announced that the company has appointed architect Raef Fahmy’s office as the project consultant. The firm is a leading authority in architectural design and planning, recognized for its extensive experience in delivering high-quality, integrated real estate developments.

BINBAZ Developments highlighted its commitment to precision and excellence in every detail to ensure the project meets the highest standards of quality, the CEO said.

He added that the company has a plan to expand into several prime investment areas, including East Cairo and the North Coast, aiming to launch three flagship projects over the next five years. This expansion strategy is supported by the company’s strong economic expertise within its institutional structure and its solid financial capacity.

The launch event attracted prominent attendees, including members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, business leaders, and social figures, creating a festive atmosphere that highlighted the project’s importance and the company’s ambition to make a significant impact on the real estate market.