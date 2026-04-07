Abu Dhabi, UAE – Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users, today announced its participation in the UAE’s national civic initiative, “One Nation. One People. Together, We Protect What We Love.” in partnership with the Design Commission Abu Dhabi (DCAD).

The participation underscores Binance’s continued commitment to the UAE and its support for national initiatives that promote unity, stability, and shared responsibility. As an ode to the Year of Family, the initiative brings together organisations from across government, business, education, and the wider community in a collective civic effort. It aims to foster a shared sense of solidarity between citizens and residents while promoting the UAE’s core values of unity, responsibility, cooperation, and social cohesion through nationwide participation and community-led engagement.

Binance joined a growing group of leading institutions contributing to this nationwide initiative and is currently the only global cryptocurrency exchange participating, reinforcing its position as a responsible and engaged partner with a long-term commitment to the UAE. As part of its participation, Binance is supporting the initiative through active engagement contributing to DCAD’s Residency focused on Textile Design and Innovation helping advance the Commission’s broader mission to foster design-led innovation,cultural production, and the development of a future-ready creative economy.

This milestone reflects Binance’s continued commitment to the UAE, where it became the first crypto exchange to secure a global license under the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) framework. It also highlights the company’s ongoing investment in local talent, strategic partnerships, and broader ecosystem development. While Binance operates globally, the UAE remains a key strategic market where the company continues to deepen its presence and contribution.

“It’s important for institutions to stand alongside the communities they serve. Our participation in “One Nation. One People.” reflects Binance’s strong and ongoing commitment to the UAE; a country that has consistently demonstrated leadership in fostering stability, innovation, and inclusive growth. This initiative represents more than a campaign; it is a collective civic expression of unity and shared responsibility. Our partnership with the Design Commission Abu Dhabi is grounded in a common objective to support national efforts that strengthen both the societal fabric and the economic ecosystem; from creative industries to innovation-led sectors.

The UAE continues to set a global benchmark for how nations can balance progress with strong community values. We are proud to contribute to this vision and to stand alongside partners across the country in supporting initiatives that create meaningful and lasting impact”- said Tarik Erk, Head of MENAT and Senior Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi at Binance

Through its participation, Binance supports this collective effort while contributing to the Design Commission Abu Dhabi’s broader mandate of advancing cultural initiatives, fostering innovation, and strengthening the UAE’s creative industries as part of its long-term economic diversification strategy.

The growing participation of organisations across sectors reflects a shared commitment to the values that continue to shape the UAE’s development as well as unity, responsibility, and cooperation. Binance’s involvement in this initiative reinforces its alignment with these principles and its ongoing commitment to contributing to the country’s long-term economic and cultural ambitions.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.