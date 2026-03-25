Bahrain: Binance Bahrain has announced a strategic partnership with Beyon Connect, enabling the integration of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s eKey 2.0 National Identity solution into the Binance Bahrain to enable secure digital verification of users when conducting transactions with Binance Bahrain . The collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing secure, seamless, and user-friendly digital verification for residents and nationals of Bahrain.

Through this partnership, Binance Bahrain is leveraging Beyon Connect’s exclusive reseller rights as an authorised reseller of the eKey 2.0 system, and the enhanced eKey application available through the eGovernment App Store (bahrain.bh/apps), operated by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA), to access reliable, verified government-backed user information required for Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. The integration allows eligible users to log in to Binance Bahrain’s services using eKey 2.0, enabling easy digital verification while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.

The enhanced eKey 2.0 National Identity solution is a cornerstone of Kingdom of Bahrain’s digital transformation journey and is a national government product ready for wider use by various government entities and the private sector. The solution supports reducing costs for current and future entities by enabling identity-matching mechanisms with high levels of information security, data protection, and user experience, without the need for investment in technologies or infrastructure. Powered by biometric-based authentication and 3D facial recognition (facial recognition), the platform replaces traditional OTP-based systems, significantly reducing fraud risks while enhancing convenience and overall user experience.

Trarik Erik, MENAT Lead, Binance,, commented: “We are proud to partner with Beyon Connect to integrate eKey 2.0 into Binance Bahrain’s onboarding journey. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting Bahrain’s innovation-driven digital vision, while delivering a seamless, secure, and efficient experience for users. By leveraging trusted national digital identity infrastructure, we are enabling citizens and residents to access regulated digital services with confidence.”

Beyon Connect CEO Chris Hild stated: “Trust and security are the foundations of financial services. Through eKey 2.0 we are enabling financial institutions to meet regulatory requirements with confidence, protect customers, and deliver faster and smarter services. This step represents an important advancement toward building a sophisticated and future-ready financial ecosystem in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The service is available to all citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain, accelerating registration processes and reducing barriers, while ensuring compliance with local regulatory and security requirements.The eKey 2.0 platform plays a vital role in empowering individuals and institutions by simplifying access to digital services, strengthening national security, and fostering private-sector innovation Its growing adoption across the financial, telecommunications, and government sectors reflects Bahrain’s ambition to establish its position at the forefront of the global digital economy.

About Beyon Connect

Beyon Connect, a subsidiary of the Beyon Group, is a leading provider of digital trust solutions and the developer of eKey 2.0 — Bahrain’s official platform for digital identity, secure authentication, and consent-based KYC.

For more information visit: https://beyonconnect.com/

About Binance Bahrain

Binance Bahrain is part of Binance, a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 260 million people in over 100 countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, and comprehensive suite of digital asset products and services. Binance is committed to supporting responsible innovation and building an inclusive crypto ecosystem that increases financial access and freedom.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.bh