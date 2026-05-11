Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain — Binance Bahrain, a regulated Crypto asset platform offering secure and compliant cryptocurrency services in the Kingdom, today announced the renewal of its ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications, reaffirming its commitment to the highest standards of information security and privacy.

This milestone reinforces Binance Bahrain’s continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security and data privacy across its operations.

The ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications were conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN is an ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to perform ISMS certifications.

“Our renewed ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications reflect our unwavering commitment to safeguarding user data and upholding the highest standards of security and privacy across the region,” said Abdulla Abusaif, CISO of Binance Bahrain. “As the crypto asset ecosystem continues to evolve, trust remains our most valuable currency. These certifications reinforce our responsibility to our users, regulators, and partners, and underscore our dedication to building a secure and transparent financial future in Bahrain and beyond.”

ISO/IEC 27001 is an internationally recognized information security management system standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), while ISO/IEC 27701 extends these requirements to privacy information management.

“Congratulations to Binance Bahrain for earning ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a widely recognized signal of trust and security,” said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. “It’s great to work with organizations like Binance Bahrain, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”

This certification demonstrates Binance Bahrain’s continued commitment to information security and privacy at every level and ensures clients that the protection of their data and information is effectively managed, implemented, and controlled across the organization.

About Binance Bahrain

Binance Bahrain is part of Binance, a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in over 100 countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, and comprehensive suite of digital asset products and services. Binance is committed to supporting responsible innovation and building an inclusive crypto ecosystem that increases financial access and freedom. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.bh

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.