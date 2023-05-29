Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Amid fierce competition from all over the Middle East and North Africa, Edamah’s Bilaj Al Jazayer took Gold, Silver, and Bronze in the prestigious Tourism and Travel Sector of the Transform Branding Awards in Dubai, held at Raffles Dubai hotel. The awards, which are renowned in the region for celebrating distinguished brand development and renewal projects, bestowed Edamah and its partners with several honors.

The iconic beachfront development Bilaj Al Jazayer was presented with the Gold award for 'Best Visual Identity from the Travel and Tourism Sector,' underlining its status as a world-class project and destination. The development also received the Silver award for 'Best Place or Nation Brand' and the Bronze award for 'Best Creative Strategy,' reflecting the effectiveness of its branding.

To add to their impressive haul, Edamah’s corporate brand was also recognized with a Bronze in the Property sector, for the ‘Best visual Identity from the Property, Construction and Facilities Management Sector’ category. The award highlights Edamah’s innovative designs, as well as its commitment to excellence in the real estate sector. Edamah’s subsidiary Saada, was highly commended as well.

Head of Marcom at Edamah Nader Khalifa Shaheen said, “We are very happy that our hard work has been recognised among some real heavyweight brands and I want to pay tribute to my team Basma Ajoor and Maryam Al Busmait for their creativity and dedication. Tribute must also be paid to our partners Unisono whose collaborative approach to the process, flexibility and unwavering focus ensured we would be acknowledged.”

During the event, Shaheen also delivered a presentation on the subject “Place and Destination Branding in Action”. The Transform Awards MEA, running for over a decade, recognises best practices in corporate, product, and global brand development work, with an emphasis on strategy, execution, content, and evaluation. Edamah's win at this prominent platform reinforces its standing in brand strategy and design.

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. With an unwavering commitment to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio will also include projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.

Media contact:

Amy Vaya

Country Manager – Bahrain

Perceptions

Email: amy@perceptions.me