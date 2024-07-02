Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Bigo Live, a leading global livestreaming platform, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Esports World Cup (EWC) for the highly anticipated gaming tournaments in Saudi Arabia. Effective from June 28 to July 28, 2024, this partnership marks a significant milestone in Bigo Live’s commitment to enhancing gaming experiences for the Arabic-speaking community across the Middle East and North Africa.

Scheduled from July 3 to August 24, 2024, at Boulevard City in Riyadh, KSA, the Esports World Cup promises to be the largest esports and gaming festival globally. Over eight weeks, gaming enthusiasts will enjoy immersive gaming activations and the opportunity to meet their favorite esports professional teams and content creators, alongside engaging with game publishers, making it an unmissable event for fans and industry professionals alike.

Bigo Live’s collaboration with Esports World Cup will deliver an array of thrilling developments for gaming enthusiasts in the Middle East. A key highlight is the comprehensive coverage of three high-stakes matches from Free Fire, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and PUBG Mobile. This initiative aims to provide fans on the platform with an immersive experience of competitive gaming, enabling them to engage deeply with the action and excitement of these prestigious tournaments.

Livestream Schedule Highlights:

• Free Fire – Group stage matches on July 10-12, with the finals on July 13-14.

• Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Includes the Mid-Season Cup from July 3-14 and the Women's Invitational from July 24-27.

• PUBG Mobile – Group stages on July 19-21, Survival Stage on July 23-24, and Main Stage from July 26-28.



Central to this partnership is the integration of Bigo Live’s mobile platform, featuring immersive Arabic-language commentary for all streamed matches. By leveraging EWC's extensive reach and Bigo Live's technological prowess, this collaboration enhances accessibility and engagement for Arabic-speaking users, facilitating seamless tournament participation and fostering a vibrant gaming community. This strategic initiative not only meets audience preferences but also deepens the platform's connection with gaming fans throughout the region, providing mutual benefits for both Bigo Live and Esports World Cup.

"We are excited to collaborate with Esports World Cup to bring the electrifying world of esports to our community in the Middle East," said a spokesperson from Bigo Live. "This partnership underscores our commitment to amplifying the excitement of gaming and celebrating the incredible talent within our Arab audience. With mobile esports rapidly gaining momentum in the Middle East —fueled by Saudi Arabia's high mobile penetration and milestones like over 530 million hours viewed in games such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, we take pride in integrating it into Bigo Live’s platform. By delivering exhilarating tournaments with immersive Arabic-language commentary, we aim to deepen our connection with gaming enthusiasts across the region and showcase their passion on a global stage."

Moreover, the collaboration underscores Bigo Live’s commitment to bolstering the thriving esports and gaming culture in the Middle East, a region poised for exponential growth in the gaming sector. With Saudi Arabia leading the charge, home to 85 percent of gaming enthusiasts in the entire Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and with the esports market projected to surge from $1 billion in 2021 to $6.8 billion by 2030, the partnership with Esports World Cup solidifies Bigo Live's position as a pivotal platform for esports enthusiasts. By amplifying the visibility of EWC events, Bigo Live not only elevates competitive gaming but also champions Saudi Arabia’s ambitious National Gaming and Esports Strategy, aimed at boosting GDP and creating thousands of new jobs by 2030. This initiative underscores Bigo Live’s dedication to nurturing and celebrating the vibrant gaming community, setting new standards immersive gaming experiences while fostering camaraderie and excitement among its users.

As Bigo Live continues to expand its influence in the esports arena, the collaboration with Esports World Cup represents a pivotal moment in bringing top-tier gaming experiences to the Middle East. This partnership not only underscores Bigo Live's dedication to delivering immersive content that resonates with audiences in the region but also promises thrilling matches, immersive Arabic commentary, and unparalleled engagement opportunities. Bigo Live invites gaming enthusiasts to join in celebrating the passion and skill of esports athletes during the Esports World Cup. Stay tuned for updates and exhilarating live coverage as we embark on this journey together to elevate esports entertainment for our global audience.



About Bigo Live:

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, based in Singapore.