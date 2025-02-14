Ahead of Big 5 Construct Saudi, dmg events organized a press conference, highlighting how the two-week format addresses the surging demand and growing opportunities in the construction sector

The event will run from 15–18 (First Week) and 24–27 (Second Week) February 2025, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and experts from across the construction full construction value chain

Over 2,000 exhibitors from more than 60 countries to showcase latest products, services, systems and solutions across two weeks, including Hussain & Al Hassan Shaker, Carrier, Haier, SKM, Al Zamil, Masdar, CPC, Binyah and Schüco

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Big 5 Construct Saudi 2025, organized by dmg events and supported by the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA), will return for its 13th edition in a groundbreaking two-week format, making it the first-ever construction event in the Middle East to do so. Running from 15–18 and 24–27 February at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center at Roshn Front, this expansion aligns with Saudi Arabia’s unprecedented construction boom, driven by Vision 2030 and a $1.7 trillion pipeline of mega and giga projects.

Ahead of the event, dmg events hosted a press conference to highlight how the extended format addresses the surging demand and growing opportunities in the construction sector.

Commenting on the sidelines of a press conference, spotlighting the two weeks of Big 5 Construct Saudi, Abdulmajid Alrashoudi, Governor of the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA), said: “The construction sector in Saudi Arabia stands at the heart of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. At Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA), we are committed to building an ecosystem that drives innovation, strengthens local capabilities, and attracts global expertise. Our ongoing partnership with Big 5 Construct Saudi, the largest construction event in Saudi Arabia, is a testament to this vision. It provides a world-class platform that connects public and private sector leaders and industry experts, showcases cutting-edge solutions, and accelerates knowledge exchange, thus playing a significant role in building a future-ready construction sector.”

Also speaking at the press conference, Matt Denton, President, dmg events, said: “The construction industry in Saudi Arabia is experiencing significant growth, driven by a surge in mega and giga projects and Big 5 Construct Saudi serves as a key platform for facilitating trade, investments and cross-sector collaboration. By expanding the event into two dedicated weeks, we offer participants a deeper and more tailored experience, addressing the entire construction lifecycle.” He added: “While we’re bringing the world to Saudi Arabia, a significant share of the product base is already here, with 60% of exhibitors being local and regional companies. The event also drives partnerships and industry growth by introducing the right skills and technologies.”

Big 5 Construct Saudi will bring together over 2,000 exhibitors from more than 60 countries to showcase latest products, services, systems and solutions across two weeks, including Hussain & Al Hassan Shaker, Carrier, Haier, SKM, Al Zamil, Masdar, CPC, Binyah and Schüco, among others across two weeks.

The first week of Big 5 Construct Saudi (15–18 February) will lay the foundation for the Kingdom’s future construction projects. Focusing on critical sectors like building materials, plant machinery, concrete, offsite construction, HVAC R and MEP and technology. Heavy Saudi Arabia, Totally Concrete Saudi Arabia and HVAC R Saudi will be the co-located events

From February 24–27, 2025, the second week of Big 5 Construct Saudi will shift its focus to the finishing touches that complete construction projects. Key sectors such as building facades, windows, urban design, marble, stone, hospital design & build and facilities management will take the centre stage, with co-located events like Windows, Doors & Facades Saudi Arabia, Marble and Stone Saudi Arabia, Urban Design & Landscape Saudi Arabia, Saudi Hospital Design & Build Expo and Saudi FM & Clean providing specialized solutions for the evolving needs of the construction industry.

Big 5 Construct Saudi 2025 edition is supported by Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA), Supporting Partner; Teef Najd Contracting Company, Exclusive Strategic Sponsor; Carrier, HVAC R Partner; Hussein and Al-Hassan G. Shaker Bros. Company and Midea, HVAC R – Exclusive Diamond Sponsor; Al Yamamah Steel, Badge Sponsor; Aggreko, Official Power Partner; Schüco, Windows, Doors & Facades - Exclusive Diamond Sponsor; Alumil, Windows, Doors & Facades Exclusive Strategic Sponsor; Teef Najd Marble & Stone Factory, Marble & Stone Exclusive Strategic Sponsor; National Paints and Profitech, Silver Sponsor; Talco, Lanyard Sponsor; ESAD Services, Outdoor Area Sponsor.

About Big 5 Construct Saudi

Big 5 Construct Saudi, the Kingdom’s largest construction event, returns to Riyadh, showcasing an impressive expansion in size and scope. 75,000+ construction professionals and 2,000+ exhibitors from 60+ countries are expected at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre from First Week: 15 - 18 Feb 2025 & Second Week: 24 - 27 Feb 2025.

Co-located with speciality events HVAC R Expo Saudi, FM Expo Saudi, Stone & Surface Saudi Arabia, Urban Design & Landscape Saudi Arabia, Saudi Hospital Design & Build Expo and Saudi FM & Clean, the exhibition covers nine product sectors: building envelope and construction, building interiors and finishes, building materials and tools, building security and access control, intelligent buildings, offsite and modular construction, kitchen and bathroom, plant machinery and vehicles, and solar and MEP.

Big 5 Construct Saudi is a must-attend event for construction industry professionals. It offers diverse products, cutting-edge technology, and valuable industry insights.

