Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Bidaya Finance Company, the first digital platform in the field of financing individuals and companies, announced the signing of a memorandum of cooperation with “Emkan Alarabiya”, the leading company in the field of crowdfunding through a financial technology platform licensed by the Capital Market Authority.

The memorandum aims to cooperate in offering new digital financing solutions to serve the establishments and companies sector, which contributes to developing their business and development goals. The memorandum was signed by Mr. Mahmood S. Dahduli, CEO of Bidaya Finance, and Mr. Omar Rady, CEO of “Emkan Alarabiya”.

Mr. Mahmood stated: “We are pleased to cooperate with Emkan Alarabiya, as this partnership represents a milestone in the development of digital finance, and we are confident that it will provide innovative and new opportunities for companies to achieve the main goals of our vision and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

For his part, Mr. Omar said: This partnership “is consistent with our vision to drive innovation in the field of crowdfunding, and we will work together to develop solutions that will empower companies and contribute to the comprehensive economic progress in the Kingdom.”

It is expected that this partnership will contribute to enhancing financial services to meet the aspirations of customers and companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About “Bidaya Finance”

Bidaya Finance was established in Riyadh in 2015 with a capital of 900 million riyals. Bidaya offers many residential and commercial financing products to citizens and residents, which comply with the provisions and principles of Islamic Sharia. Bidaya Finance is subject to the control and supervision of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, please visit Bidaya digital platform: https://www.bidaya.com.sa/ar​