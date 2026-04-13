Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) celebrated the graduation of the second cohort of its Sales Graduate Development Programme during a ceremony held at its premises.

The six-month programme, supported by the Labour Fund Tamkeen, was designed to empower unemployed Bahraini job seekers through paid, on-the-job training that strengthens their integration into the labour market, particularly within the sales sector, a key driver of business growth and sustainability.

This programme forms part of BIBF’s ongoing efforts to enhance the employability of Bahrainis and develop national talent, supporting the Kingdom’s broader economic development objectives.

Tamkeen’s support for this program aligns with its strategic priorities, which focus on areas with the highest impact on the economy and Bahrainis. It also reflects Tamkeen’s role in shaping career pathways through programs that connect skills with opportunities in the labor market, adopting innovative approaches to stimulate private sector growth and financing, and implementing programs that enhance the Fund’s efficiency and effectiveness by developing internal mechanisms and continuously strengthening governance.

On this occasion, Mr. Khalid Al Bayat, Deputy Chief Executive of Program Design and Delivery at the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” said: “We are proud to celebrate the graduation of the second cohort of this distinguished program, which was launched with the aim of equipping ambitious Bahraini professionals with the skills required in the labor market, particularly in the field of sales. The continuation of our partnership with the institute, graduating two consecutive cohorts, reflects the outstanding outcomes we have witnessed. This aligns with our vision of delivering impactful support that contributes to opening broad horizons for Bahrainis to pursue promising and sustainable career opportunities.”

Ms. Anood Abbas, Head of the Centre for Leadership and Management at BIBF, stated that the programme represents a practical model for bridging training and employment. She noted that providing paid, hands-on training opportunities for job seekers contributes to narrowing the gap between education and labour market requirements. She further highlighted that a number of participants from this cohort have successfully secured employment opportunities, reflecting the programme’s tangible and sustainable impact.

This cohort comprised 27 Bahraini graduates who completed a comprehensive training pathway combining structured classroom learning with practical field experience. Participants undertook parallel internships at several leading institutions across the Kingdom.

The programme focused on developing employer-relevant competencies, including communication skills, customer relationship management, sales techniques, and service excellence, alongside essential professional attributes such as teamwork, professionalism, and adaptability.

The closing ceremony featured final sales pitch presentations delivered by participants before a specialised judging panel. Presentations were evaluated against professional criteria reflecting participants’ understanding of the programme content and their ability to apply acquired skills in real business contexts.

About BIBF

Established in 1981, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the training arm of the Central Bank of Bahrain and a leading provider of professional and academic education in the region. Over four decades, the Institute has played a central role in developing workforce capability in Bahrain while extending its services to professionals and institutions in 64 countries worldwide.

BIBF delivers internationally accredited qualifications and specialised training across key business disciplines, including banking and finance, Islamic finance, executive education, accounting, leadership and management, insurance, academic studies, and digital transformation. Through partnerships with globally recognised universities and professional bodies, the Institute contributes to strengthening institutional performance and advancing professional standards regionally and internationally.

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Website: www.bibf.com