Dubai, UAE: BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, has been appointed as the liquidity provider for Parkin’ shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

According to the agreement, BHM Capital will provide liquidity for Parkin’ Shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) as the regulated market by entering two-way daily quotes into the market trading system in compliance with the regulations set by the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, the CEO of BHM Capital, stated: “We are pleased to be appointed as a liquidity provider for Parkin on the Dubai Financial Market. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting leading issuers and strengthening market liquidity in the UAE. By enhancing trading activity, we aim to support Parkin in delivering long-term value to its shareholders.”

Mohamed Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented: Liquidity is essential to unlocking shareholder value. By appointing BHM Capital as an additional liquidity provider, we are taking proactive steps to enhance trading activity and deliver a more attractive investment proposition for our shareholders. BHM Capital’s proven track record and expertise in the UAE capital markets will help to support a more efficient and transparent trading environment.”

This appointment further supports ongoing efforts to deepen liquidity and broaden investment opportunities on the Dubai Financial Market. By combining Parkin’s strong market position with BHM Capital’s expertise in liquidity provision, the initiative is expected to enhance investor participation, reinforce confidence in Dubai’s capital markets, and contribute to the sustainable growth of the UAE’s financial sector.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

