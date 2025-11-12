Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BHM Capital Financial Services, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, announced strong financial results for Q3 2025, driven by balanced performance across its lines of business, higher profitability metrics, and notable growth in its client base, reflecting the effectiveness of its strategy focused on innovation, sound governance, and rising client trust.

Total income reached AED 152.7 million, a 29.48% increase year on year. Total profit rose to AED 38.6 million, reflecting 41.38% growth compared with the same period last year. The third quarter also witnessed an increase in new accounts, reaching 28,509, representing 42% of all new accounts opened on the Dubai Financial Market during the period. Trading value for the period was AED 22.8 billion, a 36.78% increase compared to AED 16.6 billion in Q3 2024.

As part of strengthening its financial position, BHM Capital completed an increase of its paid-up share capital from AED 200 million to AED 400 million during the period, enhancing its ability to sustain growth and execute future expansion plans.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capital, commented:

“Q3 results reflect the success of our disciplined strategy and the outstanding efforts of our team. Strong execution is translating into stronger profitability and deeper engagement with our clients. We continue to expand access to investment opportunities and enhance our services, supported by a solid capital base that strengthens our capacity for future growth and expansion.”

The company affirmed its commitment to pursuing disciplined growth and broadening its financial services, with a focus on delivering sustainable value to its clients and shareholders. With a clear forward-looking vision and a steadfast commitment to excellence, BHM Capital continues to play a pivotal role in developing capital markets across the region.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

