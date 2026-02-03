Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, has officially launched its market making and brokerage operations on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), following the successful completion of all regulatory, technical, and operational requirements approved by Oman’s Financial Services Authority.

This initiative supports liquidity provision, enhanced price discovery, and efficient and orderly trading on the Muscat Stock Exchange, while enabling investors to access the Omani market through a regulated brokerage framework.

This milestone represents a key step in BHM Capital’s regional expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening capital market infrastructure across the GCC. The launch forms part of the company’s broader expansion through the Tabadul Hub—an initiative led by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) designed to enhance cross-market connectivity— as BHM Capital continues to advance a structured rollout of additional regional market operations.

Commenting on the commencement, Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, said: “The commencement of our market making and brokerage operations on the Muscat Stock Exchange represents an important operational milestone for BHM Capital and reflects our readiness to deliver tangible value to regional markets. Through our participation in the Tabadul Hub, led by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, we are able to efficiently extend our capabilities and investor access across multiple exchanges while adhering to high regulatory and operational standards. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the Muscat Stock Exchange, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and Tabadul Hub, as well as to their management teams, for their close collaboration, technical coordination, and regulatory support, which were instrumental in supporting this launch.”

Through its market making activities on the Muscat Stock Exchange, BHM Capital will leverage its advanced trading infrastructure, robust risk management framework, and market expertise to support market stability and enhance investor confidence. Its brokerage offering will provide investors with efficient market access, transparent execution, and direct connectivity to the Omani market.

As part of its growth strategy, BHM Capital will continue to expand its market making and brokerage footprint across key regional financial markets, reinforcing its position as a regional liquidity provider and trusted brokerage partner, and contributing to the depth, resilience, and integration of capital markets across the GCC.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae

For any media queries, please contact:

Abir Hammad