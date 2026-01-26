Latest regional expansion addresses urgent demand for privilege-centric identity security in high-growth regions facing a surge in machine identities, agentic AI, and regulatory pressure.

Pathfinder helps organizations secure human and non-human identities through unified visibility and control, reducing “shadow” risk and supporting compliance across cloud, hybrid, SaaS, and operational technology (OT) environments.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – BeyondTrust, the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced the strategic geographical expansion of the BeyondTrust Pathfinder Platform to the United Arab Emirates, India, Singapore, and South Africa. This expansion addresses the urgent cybersecurity demand in these regions, driven by the explosion of machine identities, the rise of agentic AI, and increasingly rigorous compliance mandates.

As organizations across these high-growth markets accelerate digital transformation, the ratio of non-human to human identities has shifted dramatically. The proliferation of agentic AI—autonomous systems capable of reasoning and executing actions without human intervention—has introduced unprecedented "shadow" risks. The Pathfinder Platform provides a unified, "privilege-centric" identity security experience, specifically engineered to secure this new threat vector across hybrid, cloud, SaaS, and OT environments.

"The explosion of machine identities in the modern enterprise ecosystem is amplifying the need to evolve identity security models," said Janine Seebeck, CEO at BeyondTrust. "In regions like the UAE, India, Singapore and South Africa, where rapid technological adoption meets stringent regulatory frameworks, the inability to see and control machine identities is no longer just a risk; it is a critical compliance failure. Pathfinder unites the visibility, intelligence, and control necessary to close these gaps."

Aligning to Regional Compliance Demands

The expansion enables organizations to align to specific, evolving regulatory standards that demand robust security safeguards for all identity types:

United Arab Emirates: Pathfinder supports organizations’ compliance with the National Electronic Security Authority (NESA) Information Assurance Standards, particularly for critical infrastructure sectors requiring strict access control and supply chain security.

India: With the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act mandating robust security safeguards and India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) requiring rapid incident reporting, Pathfinder's automated discovery and AI-driven risk prioritization help organizations maintain the required security posture.

Singapore: For owners of Critical Information Infrastructure (CII), Pathfinder supports organizations' compliance with the Cybersecurity Code of Practice (CCoP) under the Cybersecurity Act, ensuring privileged access to essential services is tightly monitored and minimized.

South Africa: The Pathfinder Platform aids organizations in adhering to Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) Condition 7, which mandates the integrity and confidentiality of personal information by securing the machine identities that often process this sensitive data.

The Pathfinder Advantage: Visibility, Intelligence, Control, and Protection

Pathfinder connects core Privileged Access Management (PAM) with emerging identity security use cases, offering a unified platform for human and non-human identities. Key capabilities include:

Discovery at Scale: Complete visibility into non-human identities, agents, and secrets sprawl across multi-cloud and on-premises environments, effectively eliminating "shadow access."

Autonomous Defense: Moving beyond static policies, Pathfinder operationalizes risk guidance to prioritize threats and provide actionable intelligence, cutting through the noise to focus on critical Paths to Privilege™.

Agentic AI Security: Specialized monitoring of autonomous AI agents, ensuring they operate within safe boundaries without disrupting business innovation.

One Platform. Every Identity. Every Environment.

By unifying discovery, intelligence, and control, BeyondTrust Pathfinder can help organizations in these key global markets more confidently embrace the future of AI and automation, without compromising security or compliance.

To help organizations identify and prioritize identity-related risks, BeyondTrust offers its free Identity Security Risk Assessment, now expanded to provide immediate visibility into agentic AI risks, available here: https://www.beyondtrust.com/products/identity-security-insights/assessment.

For more information about the Pathfinder Platform and its availability in these regions, please visit www.beyondtrust.com/pathfinder.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global identity security leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

