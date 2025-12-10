Dubai, UAE: BEYOND Developments, the bold and design-led real estate developer shaping next-generation waterfront destinations in the UAE, today unveiled SIORA, its first beachfront masterplan on Dubai Islands and the company’s second large-scale community within a year. The launch underscores BEYOND’s accelerated growth and strong alignment with Dubai’s future urban vision.

Spanning over 2M square feet, SIORA is conceived as a coastal sanctuary inspired by Japanese garden philosophies, including the pursuit of Ikigai, the Japanese concept of finding purpose and fulfilment in everyday life. In this context, it reflects a philosophy of creating spaces that bring clarity, balance, and a sense of meaning, where architecture nurtures wellbeing and restores harmony between people, nature, and place.

Commenting on the launch, Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said: “Since its inception in 2024, BEYOND had an exceptional journey with nine launches in 2025 that delivered opportunities for a wider audience to experience a richer and more meaningful life. Today, I am thrilled to announce the launch of SIORA, the company’s second cluster masterplan and bold new expansion into beachfront destinations, spanning over 2 million sq ft with 2.7 million sq ft of GFA on the beautiful Dubai Islands.”

“This masterplan aims to define the next generation of urban coastal living, in line with Dubai’s inspirational 2040 Urban Master Plan that puts wellbeing, walkability, and nature at the heart of community life. It embodies our vision for future waterfront living environments where where design excellence, natural beauty, and emotional connection come together to empower people to live balanced experiences and connect purposefully with nature and the community. This coastal sanctuary is inspired by Japanese garden philosophy of finding purpose and fulfilment in everyday life, and reflects closely our long-term goal to elevate human life through every space we create and in every segment we operate in,” added Taqi.

Over the past year, BEYOND has delivered nine launches, welcomed residents and investors from over 40 countries, and exceeded AED 10 billion in sales, a trajectory that reflects the company’s momentum and the market’s trust in its design-led approach.

Taqi emphasised: “SIORA represents the next phase of BEYOND’s expansion across Dubai’s coastline. It reflects our commitment to creating thoughtfully designed communities that carry lasting value and deeper meaning for a global audience. SIORA will introduce a new benchmark for waterfront living on Dubai Islands, a complete coastal ecosystem of homes, hospitality, and lifestyle experiences.”

SIORA is planned as a pedestrian coastal district where nature shapes the rhythm of daily life. More than 70 percent of the masterplan is dedicated to open green spaces, creating over 1.5M sqft of landscapes that enhance comfort and bring people closer to the coastline. Along 6 km of continuous beachfront, the sea becomes an integral part of community living and outdoor wellbeing.

Shaded routes and landscaped terraces encourage effortless movement and social connection throughout the day. These pathways introduce cooler microclimates and frame calming outlooks toward the water and the horizon, enabling a lifestyle that feels active, grounded, and innately human. And as a defining layer of placemaking, curated cultural and artistic expressions will enrich SIORA’s public realm, introducing sculptural installations influenced by Japanese aesthetics. These creative interventions will enhance the community’s identity and transform every journey through the destination into a continuously inspiring cultural experience.

Sustainability is embedded into the core of the design through three guiding natural forces inspired by Japanese garden philosophy. Kaze shapes how the community captures coastal winds to enhance natural ventilation and outdoor comfort. Mizu integrates water as a cooling and reflective element that moderates the microclimate while restoring stillness and balance. Kage governs the interplay of light and shadow, informing building orientation, shading, and materiality to reduce heat gain and create comfort naturally. Together, these principles define a coastal environment where design, nature, and sustainability operate as one.

SIORA marks the beginning of a multi-phase presence for BEYOND on Dubai Islands, reinforcing BEYOND’s role in shaping the future of Dubai’s coastline and elevating the standard for purposeful, design-led waterfront living.

About BEYOND

BEYOND Developments, the bold and forward-thinking real estate brand, represents the next evolution in the UAE’s real estate landscape. Rooted in design excellence and guided by the belief that nature and wellness are integral to modern living, BEYOND creates waterfront destinations where architecture, landscape, and lifestyle exist in harmony. Each development is envisioned as a living narrative, crafted to inspire emotion, create meaningful connections, and elevate everyday life. Guided by five defining pillars of exceptional locations, architectural fluidity, people-centric communities, inclusive excellence, and nature as infrastructure, BEYOND shapes environments that endure, captivate, and reflect the essence of living boldly.

