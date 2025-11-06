Dubai, UAE: BEYOND Developments, the bold and design-led real estate developer transforming Dubai Maritime City, has announced the launch of “31 Above”, its first commercial tower, and the first commercial tower to be developed within Dubai Maritime City offering unrivalled views of the Dubai skyline and the Arabian Gulf. The project marks a pivotal step in the company’s strategic expansion into the commercial sector, delivering a next-generation business destination for entrepreneurs, companies and global enterprises seeking a dynamic presence in Dubai.

Dubai’s forward-looking economic ecosystem continues to attract ambitious industries from around the world, reshaping expectations of the modern workplace. Today, organisations prioritize business environments that strengthen connectivity, enable growth and enhance the wellbeing of their people. 31 Above responds to this evolution by offering a commercial setting that blends accessibility, productivity and an elevated working lifestyle aligned with the needs of a globally competitive market. Designed as a composition of interlocking volumes and fluid geometries, the tower introduces terraces, light-filled spaces, and rhythmic lines that merge functionality with artistry, redefining the language of commercial architecture within Dubai Maritime City.

Commenting on the launch, Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said:

“Dubai stands today as a global capital for business growth and innovation, supported by a clear economic vision under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. ‘31 Above’ translates this momentum into a commercial address that strengthens business connectivity, productivity and access to opportunity. Located at Dubai Maritime City, the tower places companies at the centre of a highly strategic waterfront district, connected to global trade routes, major financial hubs and a vibrant growing community.”

Taqi added: “As BEYOND’s first commercial tower, this launch represents a significant milestone in our expansion and our contribution to Dubai’s dynamic business landscape.”

Strategically positioned within Dubai Maritime City, 31 Above offers close proximity to key commercial and financial centres including DIFC, Downtown Dubai and Mina Rashid, with rapid convenience to Dubai International Airport. The location places businesses at the crossroads of global commerce and urban innovation, enabling both regional and international reach.

Architecturally, 31 Above is a sculptural statement that redefines balance and proportion. The tower’s dynamic stacked form rises as a series of interlocking volumes, each offset to introduce light, greenery and perspective at every level. This rhythmic geometry creates landscaped terraces and bold vertical lines that frame panoramic sea and city views. The result is a composition where precision engineering meets expressive form a landmark that captures the essence of ambition and movement within Dubai Maritime City’s evolving skyline.

The tower’s design takes inspiration from timeless Art Deco principles, reinterpreted through a contemporary lens. Fluid corners, bold geometric contours and sophisticated detailing create a distinctive architectural identity that stands confidently against the waterfront. Inside, natural materials, warm textures and generous ceiling heights evoke calmness and clarity, while the interplay of light and proportion fosters focus and wellbeing.

31 Above is also engineered for performance and experience. Featuring dual cores for operational efficiency, destination-controlled high-speed lifts to ensure seamless movement, and a hospitality-inspired lobby and drop-off zone, the tower offers an arrival experience defined by sophistication and ease. Extending this sense of balance outward, the development integrates over 4,500 square metres of landscaped spaces and amenities, including wellness zones and collaborative areas, reflecting BEYOND’s vision of embedding biophilic design and healthy lifestyle principles in every aspect of living and working.

With completion scheduled for Q1 2029, 31 Above pioneers a modern business lifestyle shaped around human-centric design, where workspaces transition seamlessly into wellbeing-driven environments, encouraging productivity, creativity and meaningful connection. Designed for regional headquarters, creative firms, innovation-led businesses and international entrepreneurs, the tower offers a base where ambition and opportunity naturally align.

Through this landmark project, BEYOND reinforces its vision of shaping destinations that integrate architecture, wellbeing and purpose, supporting Dubai’s economic trajectory and empowering forward-thinking companies to grow, connect and succeed.

About BEYOND

BEYOND, the forward-thinking real estate brand under OMNIYAT GROUP, represents the next evolution in Dubai’s real estate landscape. Focused on the wider luxury real estate market and providing innovative and exceptional living solutions accessible to a broader demographic, BEYOND is committed to creating spaces that are not just homes, but experiences. Reflecting a distinct ethos, BEYOND aims to go beyond the conventional boundaries of real estate, crafting environments that inspire and elevate the human experience.