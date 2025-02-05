Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon group, and a leading provider of innovative technology and managed services, has signed a strategic agreement with Oracle. As part of the agreement, Beyon Solutions will deliver cloud services with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Dedicated Region, supported by its comprehensive suite of managed services to support businesses and government entities in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in meeting requirements of data sovereignty, security, and operational excellence.

Beyon Solutions CEO Nicholas Toon and Oracle EVP and General Manager, EMEA Cloud Infrastructure, Richard Smith, signed the collaboration agreement during Oracle CloudWorld Tour Dubai 2025. The signing occurred in the presence of Beyon Digital Growth CEO Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and delegates from the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) team.

The new sovereign cloud region will offer access to OCI’s over 150 cloud services. With OCI Dedicated Region, Beyon Solutions can flexibly deploy a complete cloud region from its local data centers, enabling it to meet stringent data security and low-latency requirements while maintaining customer data securely within Bahrain’s borders.

Beyon Solutions’ full suite of managed services will complement the Oracle Cloud offering by providing organizations with expert guidance in cloud migration, onboarding, and 24/7 technical support to support uninterrupted operations.

Following the signing, Beyon Digital Growth CEO, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa stated: “We are extremely proud to collaborate with Oracle to launch a sovereign cloud region in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This collaboration not only reflects our mandate to forge mutually beneficial partnerships that drive growth across the region but also supports Bahrain's vision for a digital economy, setting the stage for continued innovation and growth. Together, Beyon Solutions and Oracle are helping to shape a business landscape where digital transformation is secure, seamless, and sustainable.”

Further elaborating on the collaboration, Beyon Solution’s CEO Nicholas Toon, said: “The sovereign cloud region equips Bahrain’s businesses and government entities with the tools they need to streamline operations, foster innovation, and securely scale their digital initiatives. From hosting mission-critical workloads to quickly adapting advanced analytics, this collaboration allows customers to harness the full potential of Oracle’s industry-leading offerings with comprehensive support across all industries, most notably government, financial services, healthcare, and defense.”

“As we continue to navigate the complexities of the digital age, investing in sovereign cloud infrastructure that provides the latest hyperscale services is not just a matter of strategic importance—it is a necessity for the future stability, security, and prosperity of our nations,” said Richard Smith, executive vice president and general manager, EMEA Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle. “As the only hyperscale cloud provider capable of delivering a full suite of 150+ cloud services in a dedicated sovereign environment, Oracle is best suited to support Beyon Solution’s strategic cloud mission for the socio-economic success of Bahrain.”

The strategic partnership between Beyon Solutions and Oracle was supported by the Bahrain EDB and represents a pivotal advancement in Bahrain's digital transformation journey. Commenting on the announcement, Ali Al Mudaifa, Chief of Business Development at the Bahrain EDB said, "This strategic partnership is the latest in Bahrain’s continuous efforts to ensure that the Kingdom adopts and deploys diverse cutting-edge technologies. Leveraging Bahrain’s skilled talent pool and enhanced data sovereignty, this collaboration aims to drive innovation in cloud computing, data management and enterprise applications. Combining Oracle’s technology with Beyon Solution’s expertise will foster growth across various industries and continue to position Bahrain as a regional hub for digital transformation.”

By launching the Sovereign Managed Services Region hosted on Oracle Cloud, both Beyon Solutions and the Bahrain EDB are empowering businesses and government entities to embrace the full potential of Oracle’s cutting-edge technologies, all while maintaining data sovereignty and security.

ABOUT BEYON SOLUTIONS:

Beyon Solutions, a subsidiary of the Beyon Group, is an IT and digital transformation consultancy offering cutting edge system digital technology solutions tailored to meet the needs of high demand of businesses of all sizes across the Middle East.

Beyon Solutions capitalizes on its solid partnerships with leading global Technology to combine technical expertise with a strategic approach to delivering solutions that drive operational success and connectivity.

TRADEMARKS

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company – ushering in the new era of cloud computing.