Manama, Bahrain: Beyon announced the launch of the Sure by Beyon brand identity across the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, following the Umniah by Beyon launch in Jordan. The announcement reinforces the Group’s ongoing strategy to unify its telecommunications brands under one dynamic identity. This continuation of Beyon’s international brand rollout reflects its long-term vision to strengthen the Group’s global presence as a diversified technology powerhouse driving connectivity, innovation, and digital transformation across markets.

The launch of Sure by Beyon was marked by a series of corporate events in Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man, bringing together senior officials, business leaders, partners, and community representatives. The events reflect Beyon’s continued focus on operational alignment and strategic execution across its international telecommunications portfolio.

As part of the Beyon group, Sure has been at the heart of communications across the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the South Atlantic, for generations. Known for its strong local heritage and trusted service, Sure has played a central role in connecting communities, supporting economic development, and delivering reliable, world-class connectivity. Its evolution to Sure by Beyon reflects the Group’s confidence in the brand’s enduring contribution and future potential across its markets.

Commenting on the occasion, Andrew Kvalseth, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon Group, said: “The announcement of Sure by Beyon marks another important step in our Group’s strategic journey to align our telecommunications brands under one identity that embodies the innovation, scale, and values of Beyon. What began in Bahrain as a vision to create a global technology group is being realised through a strong international presence that continues to deliver value, partnership, and purpose across every market we serve.”

Andrew Kvalseth added, “Sure by Beyon demonstrates the strength and balance of our international portfolio. Its strong fundamentals and ongoing investments in next-generation networks, fiber, and 5G continue to create long-term value for both the islands and the Group.”

Through Sure by Beyon, the Group continues to deliver on its ambition of creating a portfolio of technology and communications companies that feeds into the Group purpose to accelerate the digital future for better lives and prosperity. The rebrands of both Umniah and Sure also underscore Beyon’s commitment to enhancing global connectivity and fostering digital innovation while maintaining the values that define its heritage.

With these milestones, Beyon continues its international growth journey, expanding its global footprint, deepening collaboration across its operations, and reaffirming its position as a diversified technology group defined by scale, ambition, and a long-term vision for sustainable growth.

ABOUT BEYON:

Beyon is a global technology group, dedicated to bringing technology closer to people and businesses with best-in-class connectivity and digital solutions. As a group, Beyon is focused on creating a prosperous digital growth portfolio through its subsidiary companies Batelco, Beyon Money, Beyon Cyber, Beyon Solutions, and Beyon Connect. Beyon also supports a successful group of international investments, subsidiaries and affiliates in several locations including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, the Maldives, The Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island, and the Falkland Islands.

Beyon is a listed entity on the Bahrain Bourse, for more information visit www.beyon.com