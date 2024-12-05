Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group, proudly announced its official launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, elevating their presence in the Middle East’s cybersecurity market. The strategic move was unveiled during the highly anticipated Black Hat Middle East and Africa (MEA), which took place in Riyadh from November 26th to 28th, with the annual gathering of the global cybersecurity elite attracting more than 40,000 cybersecurity professionals and featuring over 450 exhibitors.

In a significant step that strengthens Beyon Cyber’s standing as a regional leader in the cybersecurity space, the company leveraged Black Hat’s global platform to showcase two new revolutionary products, Intel X and Integrated Defense Platform, designed and developed in-house by Beyon Cyber’s R&D team. The products, which are industry-first solutions address some of the most pressing challenges in cybersecurity, offering enhanced protection, real-time threat detection, and proactive defense mechanisms that are critical to today’s evolving digital landscape.

Beyon Cyber CEO Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa said, “Saudi Arabia’s rapid digital transformation has created a critical need for advanced cybersecurity solutions, and Beyon Cyber is proud to step forward to meet this challenge. Our expansion into this key market reflects our commitment to delivering localized, world-class protection, empowering organizations to innovate securely in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa further noted, “ As part of our launch in Saudi Arabia, we are proud to unveil two groundbreaking, in-house innovations which are setting new industry standards: Intel X and the Integrated Defense Platform. The Integrated Defense Platform introduces the region’s first Platformization approach to address inefficiencies in traditional SOCs (Security Operations Centres) and MDRs (Managed Detection & Response) , while Intel X delivers unified, automated, and intelligence-driven threat protection—essential for navigating today’s complex digital landscape. These innovations not only demonstrate our commitment to solving critical industry challenges but also reinforce our strategy of driving growth through cutting-edge, in-house solutions that redefine cybersecurity standards in the MEA region.”

­Beyon Cyber is a cybersecurity provider operating the largest private sector CSOC (Cybersecurity Operations Centre) in Bahrain, and offering advanced end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, with managed services and advisory. The company’s suite of services, underpinned by expert insights and cutting-edge technology, is customizable to meet the unique cyber security requirements of diverse organisations across Bahrain and beyond.

