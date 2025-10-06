Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Cyber and Umniah, both part of the Beyon Group, have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecurity defenses across the region. This collaboration comes within the wider framework of the Beyon Group's vision to provide integrated and innovative security solutions that meet the needs of evolving digital markets.

Beyon Cyber is Bahrain’s leading cybersecurity provider, renowned for its advanced cyber defense capabilities, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and proprietary security platforms. Umniah, a leading telecom provider in Jordan, has built strong trust among enterprises and public sector organizations since 2018 through its expanding suite of managed cybersecurity and digital services.

By combining Beyon Cyber’s regional expertise with Umniah’s strong local market presence, the partnership creates a strong foundation for enhanced security collaboration, shared commercial growth, and more efficient service delivery in Jordan.

At the heart of this agreement is the extension of Beyon Cyber’s Security Operations (SOC) Center capabilities into Jordan. By bringing Bahrain’s proven SOC model together with Umniah’s trusted local delivery, the two companies will strengthen cybersecurity services in Jordan while building new pathways for regional resilience. The partnership will also empower Umniah to offer next-generation security solutions powered by Beyon Cyber’s proprietary platforms, ensuring customers benefit from both regional innovation, local market knowledge, and reduced reliance on third-party technologies.

Dr. Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa, CEO of Beyon Cyber, explained “This partnership reflects the strength of integration between Beyon companies, enabling Beyon Cyber to accelerate regional growth by leveraging the deep market expertise of Umniah. Together, we’re expanding Beyon Cyber’s footprint and delivering differentiated value to the Jordanian market while collaborating to drive further growth and better outcomes for our customers across the region.”

Faisal Al Jalahma, CEO of Umniah, commented: “Our customers want innovative solutions and services with the strength of regional expertise behind them. This partnership delivers exactly that; bringing a proven security model, innovative products, and compelling value into the heart of Jordan’s digital landscape.”

Through this partnership, Beyon Cyber and Umniah reaffirm their shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity by unlocking opportunities across key sectors, aligning commercial models, and creating lasting value. Together, as part of the wider Beyon Group, the companies signal a long-term dedication to cross-border collaboration and to strengthening the region’s resilience against evolving digital threats.

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

FOLLOW US:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyoncyber/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyon-cyber/

ABOUT BEYON CYBER:

Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon group, is a cybersecurity provider operating the largest private sector CSOC (Cybersecurity Operations Centre) in Bahrain, leveraging an exclusive network of global partnerships to provide simple, cost-effective, world-class security services to customers. Beyon Cyber offers a complete portfolio of ready to be deployed turn-key solutions, advanced end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, as well as managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and the region.

For more information, please visit www.beyoncyber.com or contact info@beyoncyber.com