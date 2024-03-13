Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, has been officially invited to join the World Bank’s Govtech Global Partnership (GTGP) as a Global Partner. The GovTech Global Partnership engages partners worldwide in the exchange of knowledge and experiences, and enables collaboration leading towards stronger, more inclusive and citizen centered GovTech solutions.

The GTGP programme is a multi-stakeholder initiative that includes advanced and aspiring GovTech countries, development partners and others involved in the GovTech domain. The partnership supports the adoption of sound practices and provides a platform for the exchange of knowledge and good practices. The GTGP provides technical advice such as assessments, strategies, capacity building as well as developing, piloting and implementing GovTech solutions.

Beyon Connect CEO Christian Rasmussen said, “We are delighted to be invited to join the World Bank Govtech Global Partnership. Membership will provide an opportunity to bring our extensive knowledge, experience and leading technologies to advance an integrated global GovTech movement. This is in line with Beyon Connect’s strategic direction to be a global knowledge leader in GovTech.”

“Beyon Connect looks forward to joining an esteemed body of like minded organisations and members of the GTGP to collaborate with, building stronger, more inclusive and citizen centered GovTech approaches,” he added.

João Ricardo Vasconcelos, the Senior Governance Specialist, GovTech at World Bank Group, said, ”We are delighted to invite Beyon Connect to join us as a Global Partner of our GovTech Global Partnership. Beyon Connect brings solid experience and a wealth of relevant knowledge in the field of GovTech to the table, and we look forward to having them join as a member of this growing network of GovTech stakeholders.”

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com