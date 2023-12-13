Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, has joined the UPU (Universal Postal Union) Consultative Committee as a gold member for private sector companies, to support its growth and development goals for OneBox the Company’s digital postbox solution, and align the Company’s efforts with the global standards of the UPU.

The UPU is a specialized agency of the United Nations that coordinates postal policies among its 192 member nations, helping to facilitate a unified worldwide postal system. Its Consultative Committee represents the interests of the wider postal sector stakeholders and provides a framework for effective dialogue between the UPU and the sector. By working together, stakeholders can help to make the postal sector more resilient, agile and responsive to new challenges and opportunities.

Gold Membership of the UPU Consultative Committee will benefit Beyon Connect by providing full access to the body of research and regulatory work being carried out by the Consultative Committee, and provide opportunities for networking with other members, while also enabling Beyon Connect to directly contribute to the body of knowledge and expertise, supporting the UPU’s mission of enhancing postal services, particularly in the digital space.

Beyon Connect CEO Christian Rasmussen said, “We are pleased to join the UPU Consultative Committee to support our goal of creating a better and more inclusive digital society for the people and businesses in the MENA region and beyond through our digital postbox solution, OneBox, which delivers a secure, stable, and trustworthy digital communication platform enabling seamless communication.”

“Beyon Connect looks forward to engaging with other members of the UPU Consultative Committee to discuss the progress being made on the development of digital postal solutions, including Beyon Connect’s OneBox. We are also interested in collaborating and providing input on the development of postal policies and regulations with regards to cross-border digital postal communication and adjacent services,” he added.

Before concluding, Mr. Rasmussen extended appreciation to Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation & Telecommunications Postal Regulations Directorate, for the invaluable support with Beyon Connect’s application to join the UPU Consultative Committee. “Validation from the relevant authority in the applicant’s home country is a necessary requirement to move forward with an application to join the Union, so we want to extend our thanks to all concerned at the Directorate for their support leading to our membership acceptance by the UPU.”

Rashid Ebrahim Ateeq, Director of Postal Sector Regulation Directorate stated: “Bahrain's postal service is one of the oldest in the Gulf Cooperation Council, having been established in 1884. However, we are always looking for new ways to improve our services to meet the changing needs of our customers. We are proud to support Bahraini companies that are innovating in the postal sector at both the national and global levels”.

About Beyon Connect:

Beyon Connect, which launched in January 2022, is part of the Beyon Group and is focused on delivering new technologies with great innovation potential, Software-as-a-Service platforms, and advanced IT solutions to both the public and private sectors in the MENA region.