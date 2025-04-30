Manama, Bahrain: Beyon BSC (Ticker: BEYON), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Beyon reported net profit attributable to equity holders of BD18.1M (US$48.0M) for Q1 2025, a 4% decrease from BD18.8M (US$49.9M) reported for the corresponding quarter of 2024. The YoY decline in net profit attributable to equity holders is mainly due to additional taxes from the application of Domestic Minimum Top-Taxes (“DMTT”), effective 1 January 2025, and acquisition charges associated with the acquisitions completed in 2024. Earnings per share (EPS) are 10.9 fils for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 11.4 fils in Q1 2024.

Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders in Q1 2025 was reported at BD11.8M (US$31.3M), a 70% decrease from BD39.7M (US$105.3M) in the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to investment fair value changes.

Operating profit in Q1 2025 of BD26.0M (US$69.0M) is 4% lower than BD27.0M (US$71.6M) reported in Q1 2024. EBITDA stands at BD45.4M (US$120.4M) in Q1 2025 compared to BD44.1M (US$117.0M) in Q1 2024, an increase of 3%. The company maintained a healthy EBITDA margin of 39% in Q1 2025.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 6% to BD117.6M (US$311.9M) compared to BD110.5M (US$293.1M) in Q1 2024, mainly due to increases in digital, wholesale, mobile and fixed broadband services.

Beyon’s balance sheet remains strong with total equity attributable to equity holders of the company of BD540.9M (US$1,434.7M) as of 31 March 2025, 4% lower than BD564.2M (US$1,496.6M) reported as of 31 December 2024. Total assets of BD1,255.4M (US$3,330.0M) as of 31 March 2025 are in line with total assets of BD1,256.0M (US$3,331.6M) as of 31 December 2024. Net assets as of 31 March 2025 which stand at BD595.0M (US$1,578.2M) are 4% lower than BD621.8M (US$1,649.3M) reported as of 31 December 2024. The Company reported cash and bank balances of BD138.4M (US$367.1M) as of 31 March 2025.

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Variance BDM US$M BDM US$M % Gross Revenues 117.6 311.9 110.5 293.1 +6 EBITDA 45.4 120.4 44.1 117.0 +3 Operating Profit 26.0 69.0 27.0 71.6 -4 Net Profit attributable to equity holders of the company 18.1 48.0 18.8 49.9 -4 Total Comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the company 11.8 31.3 39.7 105.3 -70 Customer Base (telecom operations)* 4.5M 4.2 M +7 Contribution to Revenues by International Operations 55% 52% +3 Contribution to EBITDA by International Operations 57% 55% +2

Financial and Operational Highlights

*Excludes subscriber numbers from Sabafon, Beyon’s associate company in Yemen, and Etihad Atheeb Telecom, Beyon’s investment in Saudi Arabia.

Beyon Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa announced the financial results for the first quarter of 2025 following a meeting of the Board of Directors on Wednesday 30th April, at Beyon’s Campus, Hamala, Kingdom of Bahrain.

“The first quarter of 2025 was marked by continued top-line growth and momentum across Beyon’s digital companies as well as our telecom and connectivity businesses. The performance reflected strong performance in digital services, wholesale, mobile, and fixed broadband. We also recorded a 3% increase in EBITDA and sustained a robust EBITDA margin, demonstrating our operational efficiency and disciplined cost management. With a solid business strategy for the year and promising growth opportunities, we look forward to continuous achievements and success across Beyon’s companies.”

“Due to the impact posed by non-operational factors such as the implementation of Domestic Minimum Top-Taxes (DMTT) and acquisition-related charges following our 2024 expansion strategy, net profit saw a minor year-on-year decline. Both of these were anticipated external factors, and Beyon continues to be well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities built on its operational strengths.”

Shaikh Abdulla further noted, “This quarter sees us maintaining a healthy financial position, a strong balance sheet, and a clear strategic direction. Beyon continues to invest in innovation, infrastructure, and international expansion to deliver long-term growth and sustainable returns for our shareholders.”

From his end, Beyon CEO Andrew Kvaalseth said, “The results of the first quarter of 2025 reflect the solid fundamentals of our business and the ongoing execution of our growth strategy. Across our businesses our focus continues to be on delivering innovative solutions and expanding our footprint. On the connectivity front, Batelco deployed the Kingdom’s first private 5G network for industrial use, a transformative move for Bahrain’s manufacturing sector, and also saw a brand uplift alongside the announcement of “One Plan” a first of its kind product plan designed to integrate customers’ mobile and home connectivity needs all in one single plan.”

“Within our digital companies, Beyon Connect’s contribution to eKey 2.0 continues to gain traction across banking, finance, insurance and telecommunications sectors in alignment with our commitment to digital transformation. Beyon Cyber was recognized with three major accolades at the 2025 Cyber Security Excellence Awards, marking their rapid growth, regional market penetration, and innovative in-house developments. Beyon Solutions signed a strategic agreement to deliver cloud services with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Dedicated Region, supported by its comprehensive suite of managed services to support businesses and government entities in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

“Looking ahead, we remain confident in our trajectory for 2025. With a strong foundation and forward-looking strategy, Beyon is strategically positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and continue delivering value for all stakeholders.”

ABOUT BEYON:

Beyon is a global technology group, dedicated to bringing technology closer to people and businesses with best-in-class connectivity and digital solutions. As a group, Beyon is focused on creating a prosperous digital growth portfolio through its subsidiary companies Batelco, Beyon Money, Beyon Cyber, Beyon Solutions, and Beyon Connect. Beyon also supports a successful group of international investments, subsidiaries and affiliates in several locations including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, the Maldives, The Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island, and the Falkland Islands.