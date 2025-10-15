Manama, Bahrain: Building on the momentum of previous years, Beyon reinforced its growing regional leadership with strong participation at GITEX Global 2025, the region’s premier technology and AI event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre until October 17.

Beyon showcased the depth and diversity of its portfolio through the participation of its companies including Batelco by Beyon, Beyon Cyber, Beyon Solutions, Beyon Connect, and Beyon Money. Together, the companies are demonstrating a comprehensive range of solutions in connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud, and enterprise innovation, highlighting Beyon’s pivotal role in accelerating digital transformation across the region.

For the first time, Digital City Bahrain, a visionary smart urban district to be developed at the Beyon Campus in Bahrain was featured as part of Beyon’s stand at GITEX. Designed to become a beacon of innovation, Digital City Bahrain will integrate advanced digital infrastructure, sustainable urban design, and a vibrant ecosystem for technology-driven enterprises.

During the event, Beyon’s Chairman, Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, visited the Group’s stand, where he met with members of the executive team and reaffirmed the importance of Beyon’s ongoing efforts to drive innovation. The Chairman also met with senior government and industry leaders, including H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai; H.E. Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation; Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&; Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Du; and representatives from Ericsson. In addition, he visited the Bahrain Pavilion, where he commended Bahrain’s representation and its position as a leading regional hub for digital technology.

Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa commented, “GITEX is among the region’s most influential platforms for shaping the future of technology. Our participation reflects Beyon’s ambition to be part of the next wave of digital evolution across the region. We are proud to stand alongside the world’s most innovative companies as we explore new opportunities and partnerships that will propel our strategic growth.”

With its impactful presence at GITEX 2025, Beyon continues to strengthen its position as a leading technology player, setting benchmarks in sustainability and innovation while forging new pathways for growth in the digital economy.

