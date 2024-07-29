Better House Developments announced that the company's sales during the first quarter of this year reached EGP 250 million, while the company aims to reach EGP 1 billion in sales by the end of this year, stressing that the company has implemented more than 70% of the project volume despite the major and rapid changes occurring in the markets, such as rising prices of raw materials due to the global economic crisis.



Mina Andraws, Vice President of Better House Developments, said in a press conference: The company's investments in the Galala project amount to EGP 5 billion, stressing that the company has a national project aimed at exporting real estate abroad, as the company succeeded in achieving 50% of the total revenues in hard currency after establishing units targeting foreigners, Arabs and Egyptians residing abroad, fully furnished and equipped with air conditioners, in addition to hotel services for residents in these units.



He continued: "The company has conducted marketing campaigns in Arab and foreign countries with the aim of attracting foreign and Arab investors and clients, as well as Egyptians residing abroad, with the aim of exporting Egyptian real estate abroad. This is a well-thought-out approach, and the company is working hard to expand in this direction."



He stressed that the company has implemented more than 70% of "Vidala" project in Galala City, which is a pioneering project located 750 meters above sea level in Galala City, making it a strategic project overlooking the sea and giving it a unique natural climate. The project includes the largest center for positive energy therapy in the Middle East, and the project relies on clean energy and sustainability standards.



He noted that "Vidala" project is an integrated residential and tourist project located on an area of 56 acres, and is located in the most distinguished areas in Galala City. The project includes residential units with various sizes. He stressed that this is the first city in the world to be built on the sea surface, where the temperature is 8 degrees lower than the temperature on land, stressing that the pollution rate in the city may reach zero pollution, in addition to the great interest in green areas and the establishment of a complete forest for residents where pets live for the first time in Egypt and the Arab world.



For his part, Eng. Romany Andraws, Chairman of Better House Developments, revealed the completion of the construction of its Sky Capital and Sky Capital View projects in R7 and R8 in the New Administrative Capital, indicating that it is targeted to start delivering the project to its customers by the end of this year.



He stressed that the project has a lower population density than the neighboring compounds, and the project includes luxury residential apartments, duplexes and villas, while the remaining area, which amounts to 81.5%, has been allocated to be green spaces, lakes and landscape.



Sky Capital Compound is a luxurious residential project, designed according to the highest quality standards, to include large green spaces, swimming pools, a health club, and areas designated for barbecue and children's play, making Sky Capital Compound one of the favorite residential complexes for families.



Sky Capital Compound covers an area of about 15 acres, and includes 19 residential buildings, and is distinguished by its location in the best locations of the New Administrative Capital, next to Al-Massa Hotel, the government district, the embassy district, the financial and business district, and the Green River.



Sky Capital View project is being implemented in the most prestigious area of the New Administrative Capital, the residential area R8, near the Green River, and the company was keen for the Sky Capital View project to be designed in a unique and modern way, as it chose luxurious and charming exterior designs full of green spaces and landscape.



For his part, Hani Abdel Wahab, the company's public relations manager, said: There is a great morale among the company's engineers and employees due to the excellence of the company's projects, specifically its projects in the Galala area, saying: "Those who work with us do not want to leave and we deal with one family." Abdel Wahab confirmed that the company is studying offering offers and discounts to Egyptians residing abroad in the residential units that the company is launching.