The recognition stands as a testament to Bespin Global dedication to consistently delivering exceptional service and helping customers fully leverage the business advantages that AWS offers.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Bespin Global MEA, an e& enterprise company and a leading public cloud and managed services provider, today announced that it has been awarded the MENA AWS Consulting Partner of the Year, a regional AWS award recognizing partners that play a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

AWS Regional Partner Awards recognize AWS’s Top Partners of the Year and Rising Star Partners of the Year, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Winners were selected based on objective criteria with results audited by third-party analyst firm, Canalys.

Bespin Global was commended by AWS for its dedication to delivering top-tier consulting services and innovative solutions, consistently empowering organizations to harness the full business potential of AWS. As an AWS Premier Tier Services partner and certified AWS Managed Service Provider, Bespin Global has successfully accomplished hundreds of cloud migration, modernization, and cost optimization projects with AWS, rapidly converting innovation into tangible business value.

Commenting on the award, Miguel Angel Villalonga, COO of e& enterprise, stated: “Cloud infrastructure forms the foundation of a forward-looking innovation ecosystem. Being named AWS MENA Consulting Partner of the Year highlights our dedication to enhancing the region’s digital landscape and driving sustainable growth through technology. Together with AWS, we are committed to cultivating local talent and broadening our services to address the evolving needs of our customers.”

Mouteih Chaghlil, CEO of Middle East & Africa, Bespin Global, said: "We are truly honored by this recognition, which highlights our close partnership with AWS and our dedication to leading businesses in the region through a holistic cloud journey. Working hand-in-hand with AWS, we've created a market-driven pathway that shows organizations how they can leverage the cloud to achieve speed, agility and scalability. In today’s AI-driven era, we're well-positioned to support various sectors in establishing the right foundational layer, including highly regulated industries, while cultivating a skilled workforce through training and enablement."

This recognition marks Bespin Global’s fifth consecutive award, having previously been honored as MENA AWS DevOps Partner of the Year (2020, 2021), MENA Partner of the Year (2022) and MENA System Integrator of the Year (2023). Additionally, Bespin Global is a certified AWS Public Sector provider with a thorough understanding of UAE regulations and compliance, supporting government entities in leveraging cloud capabilities within a compliance framework.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

About Bespin Global MEA, an e& enterprise company

Bespin Global established a joint venture with & enterprise, making it the largest public cloud managed and professional service provider in the Middle East. We serve as your strategic ally in the digital landscape, adeptly navigating complexities and unlocking opportunities with precision and foresight.

Our services encompass cloud migration, integration, and management, empowering businesses to scale efficiently and adapt dynamically in an ever-evolving market.

Bespin delivers the tools, expertise, and support needed to ensure a sustained future.

Bespin is committed to elevating the clients' technological capabilities, emphasizing continuous improvement and proactive engagement. Our holistic, customer-centric approach ensures that every solution not only meets but exceeds expectations.

Bespin forges lasting partnerships and creates enduring value. It is the go-to partner for expert cloud integration and strategic guidance.