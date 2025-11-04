DFSA Category 4 licence allows Bentley Reid to arrange and advise on its holistic wealth management services from DIFC

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Bentley Reid, the employee-owned wealth manager, today announces the opening of its Dubai office, Bentley Reid (DIFC) Limited.

The company is incorporated in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and has been granted a Category 4 regulatory licence by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

CEO Peter Clark has relocated with his family from the UK to Dubai, to help establish the new operation, and the company has secured an office in the DIFC’s new Funds Centre.

Commenting on the opening, Peter Clark, CEO, said: “We are thrilled to build on the firm’s growth of the past few years. Bentley Reid has been helping high and ultra-high-net-worth international families with their wealth management needs for over 40 years. Our vast experience with expat clients in Hong Kong, in particular, makes opening a Middle East office a natural next step.”

He added “We believe our discreet and highly personalised, service-led approach will appeal in what is clearly a fast-growing market.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Bentley Reid to DIFC’s vibrant and growing financial community. Originally founded in Hong Kong with a strong UK and European presence today, Bentley Reid’s decision to establish a presence in the Centre reflects DIFC’s continued appeal to respected wealth and investment managers with a global mandate. We look forward to supporting Bentley Reid as they expand their footprint and connect with the opportunities available from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia’s leading financial centre.”

According to a Henley & Partners report*, as at the end of 2024, Dubai was home to the highest concentration of wealth in any Middle Eastern city. In 2025, the UAE is projected to attract around 9,800 new millionaires, the highest inbound migration globally, outperforming traditional centres like London and Singapore. Adding to this momentum, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has emerged as a hotspot for ultra-wealthy families. It now hosts over 1,000 family related entities, including 120 family offices managing USD 1.2trn in assets globally.

About Bentley Reid

Founded in 1979, Bentley Reid is an independently-owned wealth management company with offices in London, Hong Kong, Malta and Dubai specialising in looking after the financial affairs of wealthy individuals, their families, trusts and charities.

Bentley Reid offers a comprehensive range of solutions covering financial planning, tax advice, trusteeship, investment management and Family Office services with a high touch personalised and tailored approach.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.8bn and an estimated GDP of USD 11.2trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 48,800 professionals working across over 8,000 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

