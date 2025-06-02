Manama, Bahrain – BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has officially announced the launch of the fourth edition of its annual FinTech Internship Program “Masar”. This strategic program is designed to cultivate the potential of Bahraini youth by equipping them with hands-on experience, and skills development in the FinTech sector.

Aimed at empowering 40 aspiring Bahraini trainees, Masar serves as a gateway into the FinTech ecosystem, offering participants the opportunity to gain real-world exposure, sharpen their innovative thinking, and actively contribute to advancing the Kingdom’s digital economy.

The fourth edition of Masar is open to all talented Bahraini university students, as well as members of the BENEFIT family, reflecting the program’s commitment to inclusive national talent development. Aligned with the highest industry standards, it offers advanced training in emerging financial technologies alongside hands-on workshops, enabling participants to work on real-world projects under the guidance of experienced professionals at BENEFIT.

Mr. Salah Al Awadhi, Chief Human Resources Officer, commented, “We are pleased to launch the fourth edition of the Masar program, building on the strong foundation and success of its previous cycles. This initiative reflects our commitment to advancing national talent and equipping Bahraini youth with the specialised skills required to thrive in the FinTech sector—an increasingly vital pillar of the digital economy. We firmly believe that investing in human capital is fundamental to sustainable progress, and we are confident in the ability of Bahraini youth to play a leading role in shaping the Kingdom’s digital future.”

Mr. Al Awadhi affirmed that the latest edition of Masar is designed to advance the development of a highly skilled, innovation-driven generation equipped to meet the evolving needs of the FinTech sector. By emphasising experiential learning and critical problem-solving, the program empowers participants to apply their academic knowledge in practical settings. It serves as a vital platform for preparing future FinTech leaders who will contribute to Bahrain’s Vision 2030 and the broader goal of fostering a resilient, knowledge-based economy.