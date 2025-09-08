BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in FinTech and electronic financial transactions service, has successfully concluded of the fourth edition of its FinTech Summer Training Programme “MASAR.”

The initiative is dedicated to empowering Bahraini youth by equipping them with the hands-on experience and essential skills required to succeed and excel in the field of FinTech.

During the program, 40 young Bahrainis engaged in a rigorous training journey that strengthened their competencies in financial technology. They gained exposure to the professional environment of the sector, acquired hands-on experience, enhanced their creative thinking, and expanded their capacity to contribute to the growth of Bahrain’s digital economy. The journey included intensive courses, interactive workshops, Field trips and applied training, complemented by insights into the latest international practices in this fast-evolving field.

The programme offered trainees the opportunity to engage directly in real projects within the company and to work alongside leading experts and specialists in the digital payments and FinTech solutions industry. This approach ensured that Bahraini youth were trained at the highest levels, fully equipped to meet the evolving demands of the FinTech labor market.

This year’s edition of MASAR was concluded successfully in a final ceremony held at the company’s headquarters, in which the participants were recognised and graduated by management.

Ms. Muneera AlJaber, Manager, Learning & Development at BENEFIT, stated: “We are proud to have successfully concluded the fourth edition of MASAR, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all participants while congratulating them on their remarkable performance throughout the program. The success of MASAR stands as a testament to our firm commitment to social responsibility towards Bahraini youth and to our ongoing efforts to act as a vital link between ambitious talent and the labor market. It also reaffirms our conviction that investing in Bahraini youth is a fundamental pillar for sustaining progress and driving innovation within the FinTech sector.”

Ms. AlJaber further affirmed: “This year’s edition showcased exceptional enthusiasm and a strong willingness to learn among the participants, qualities that motivate us at BENEFIT to continue advancing such training initiatives. We are committed to equipping Bahraini youth with the knowledge and practical experience that sharpen their skills, strengthen their leadership potential, and enable them to contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s digital economy. We will continue to develop and broaden the program to attract more talent and reinforce Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for digital innovation.”