We’re excited to announce our latest strategic equity investment in LNKO, a trendsetting omni-channel D2C eyewear startup, as part of our continued expansion strategy across Africa. In just four years, LNKO has become a leader in the eyewear market, offering stylish, affordably priced eyewear through a fully digitized value chain. With over 100,000 customers, 10 points of sale in Morocco, and a robust online presence across 24 countries, LNKO is reshaping the eyewear industry and making stylish eyewear accessible to all.

Ali Mokhtar, CEO of Beltone Venture Capital, remarked: “This equity investment in LNKO marks a key milestone in our African expansion strategy. By partnering with LNKO, we’re backing a visionary company with immense growth potential. Their innovative approach to eyewear and commitment to community empowerment align perfectly with our mission to support transformative businesses across the region.”

Maha Bennani, CEO and Founder of LNKO, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Beltone Venture Capital as our partner in this next phase of growth across Africa. With their strong track record in supporting successful D2C startups, we are confident that this collaboration will accelerate our vision of making high-quality, stylish eyewear accessible to even more people across the continent.”