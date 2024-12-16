Cairo: Beltone Leasing and Factoring, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, announced its membership in (FCI,) the leading representative body for factoring and financing open account trade receivables. (FCI) facilitates a unique network for cross-border cooperation and accounts for nearly 60% of global international correspondent factoring volume. The organization focuses on connecting members through cross-border business collaboration, advancing industry growth and best practices through education, and advocating for the industry globally.

This membership positions Beltone Leasing and Factoring as a key player in both the local and regional markets. As an active member, the company gains access to advanced technological platforms such as FCI’s “Edifactoring 2.0” and “FCIreverse,” enhancing its role in global trade and international supply chains.

“Our membership with (FCI) opens new opportunities for collaboration with over 400 companies across 90 countries,” remarked Amir Ghannam, Deputy Head of NBFIs for Leasing, Factoring, and Consumer Finance at Beltone Holding. “It also strengthens our international expansion strategy by leveraging global expertise and the extensive network provided by the organization. Furthermore, the organization's statistics and market studies will provide us with deeper insights into industry trends and challenges, supporting our strategic plans to deliver superior financial solutions to our clients.

Neal Harm, FCI Secretary General, said: “We are delighted to welcome Beltone Leasing and Factoring into the (FCI) network. Their membership marks an important step in fostering collaboration within the region and beyond. As a prominent player in the Egyptian market, Beltone will undoubtedly leverage FCI’s extensive global network and expertise to drive innovation and growth in the factoring sector, contributing to the development of international trade and setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

Beltone Leasing and Factoring received its factoring license from the Financial Regulatory Authority in September 2023. Recently, the company increased its paid-up capital to EGP 1 billion. Since its inception, the company has facilitated factoring transactions totaling approximately EGP 5.8 billion as of November 2024.

About Beltone Leasing and Factoring:

Beltone Leasing and Factoring, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, specializes in providing leasing and factoring solutions and services. The Company holds a leading position in the Egyptian leasing and factoring market, owing to its strong contribution to delivering innovative financial solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large companies across strategic sectors. These sectors include real estate development, logistics support services, transportation, healthcare, education, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, printing and packaging, chemicals, and oil.

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (Egyptian Stock Exchange Code: BTFH.CA) is a leading provider of financial services with a distinguished track record spanning decades in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company offers a comprehensive and expanding range of financial solutions and services, including securities brokerage, underwriting and advisory services, asset management, research, and direct investment, as well as non-banking financial services such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, microfinance, real estate finance, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing. The company has an ambitious vision to revolutionize the financial sector in the region, leveraging the global expertise and knowledge of its team to provide innovative, value-added solutions, create additional opportunities for its clients, enhance market value, and achieve impactful results.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.beltoneholding.com

Investor Relations:

ir@beltoneholding.com

About FCI

FCI is the Global Representative Body for Factoring and Financing of Open Account Domestic and International Trade Receivables. FCI was set up in 1968 as a non-profit global association. With today close to 400 member companies in more than 90 countries, FCI offers a unique network for cooperation in cross-border factoring. Member transactions represent nearly 60% of the world’s international correspondent factoring volume.

FCI is a non-exclusive organization, open to any company which is providing Factoring Services or plans to set up Factoring Activities but also to service providers to the industry.

FCI offers three major areas of activities:

CONNECT: the Business network supports cross-border factoring activities through which its members cooperate as export and import factors

EDUCATE: FCI promotes and develops best practices in both domestic and international factoring and related Open Account Finance products

INFLUENCE: FCI promotes and defends the Industry with stakeholders and policy makers worldwide

For more information, please visit the FCI’s website: fci@fci.nl