FAMCO and Volvo reinforce commitment to zero-emission public transport through cutting-edge electric bus technology.

Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) Green Bus Programme accelerates Abu Dhabi’s transition to sustainable urban mobility.

Abu Dhabi – In a significant step towards advancing sustainable urban mobility, FAMCO and Volvo have officially delivered three Volvo BZL Electric Buses to Abu Dhabi Mobility. This milestone highlights Abu Dhabi Mobility dedication to adopting green public transport solutions and reinforces Volvo and FAMCO’s leadership in pioneering zero-emission commercial transport.

The official handover ceremony, held at the Abu Dhabi Mobility offices in Abu Dhabi, brought together distinguished guests, including their Management, FAMCO and Volvo executives, and the Swedish Ambassador. The event served as a testament to Abu Dhabi’s commitment to a greener future, aligning with the emirate’s sustainability objectives and environmental conservation efforts.

The Volvo BZL Electric Bus stands at the forefront of innovation in sustainable transport. Key features include:

Advanced Electric Drivetrain – A single or dual electric motor setup, ensuring smooth acceleration for optimal performance.

Cutting-Edge Battery Technology – Lithium-ion batteries optimized for city routes, offering multiple charging solutions.

Uncompromising Safety and Sustainability – Ensuring reduced environmental impact while maintaining high performance.

The strategic partnership between Abu Dhabi Mobility, FAMCO, and Volvo underscores a shared vision for a cleaner, smarter future. Ramez Hamdan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment, added: “With the handover of the Volvo BZL Electric Buses, we are not only delivering cutting-edge transport solutions but also reinforcing our commitment to accelerating the transition to zero-emission mobility in the UAE.”

H.E Fredrik Floren, The Ambassador of Sweden, emphasized the global impact of Volvo’s electric fleet: “The Volvo BZL Electric is revolutionizing city transport worldwide, and we are proud to see it deployed in Abu Dhabi as part of this landmark initiative.”

As Abu Dhabi Mobility advances its Green Bus Programme, in collaboration with Volvo and FAMCO, it continues to champion sustainable mobility solutions that align with the UAE’s environmental and urban development goals. The introduction of the Volvo BZL Electric Bus marks the beginning of a new era for public transport in the region—one defined by efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.

About Al-Futtaim Auto and Machinery Company (FAMCO)

Established in the UAE in 1978, Al-Futtaim Auto and Machinery Company (FAMCO) serves a diverse range of industries and commercial businesses across the transportation, construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, warehousing, and marine sectors.

Today, FAMCO has become a renowned name and a key player in the industrial mobility sector within the region in UAE, KSA, Qatar and Bahrain. FAMCO’s portfolio includes trucks and buses, construction equipment, storage and handling, power and industrial, marine solutions, rental and used equipment and financial services.

FAMCO is the pioneer for EV technology in the industrial equipment segment in the UAE with the launch of Electric Buses, Trucks, Material Handling Equipment and in 2024 launched the EV Construction Equipment in the UAE.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

