Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GCG (Gulf Commercial Group) Enterprise Solutions, a leading provider of Digital Transformation, Print, IT and AV Solutions has announced that its proprietary “G-Sign” digital signature solution will shortly be receiving a feature-packed update.

G-Sign V2 is being primed for market release within Q2-2025 and follows-up on the successful debut of this proprietary solution back in June 2023. As the first-of-it-kind digital signature solutions approved by the UAE Government, G-Sign uniquely extends easy integration with UAE Pass, making it the preferred choice of regional enterprises and government entities.

The upgraded V2 of G-Sign now deliver a powerhouse of new features aimed at empowering enterprises with greater safety, speed and agility:

Enhanced UI/UX : Improved visual appeal plus seamless, engaging user experience via simplified navigation, enhanced design consistency and optimized accessibility.

: Improved visual appeal plus seamless, engaging user experience via simplified navigation, enhanced design consistency and optimized accessibility. New Mobile App : Integrates with newly developed mobile app. Advanced features enable users to access and interact with the system effortlessly, at anytime from anywhere.

: Integrates with newly developed mobile app. Advanced features enable users to access and interact with the system effortlessly, at anytime from anywhere. Smarter Configuration Management : Over 60 customizable settings are now available through an intuitive interface for effortless system setup.

: Over 60 customizable settings are now available through an intuitive interface for effortless system setup. Flexible Role Management : Comes with built-in Super Admin, Department Admin, and User Roles for enhanced control and customizable permissions.

: Comes with built-in Super Admin, Department Admin, and User Roles for enhanced control and customizable permissions. Dynamic Licensing Model : Flexible and adaptable licensing approach that adjusts based on factors like usage, number of users, number of documents, or scale.

: Flexible and adaptable licensing approach that adjusts based on factors like usage, number of users, number of documents, or scale. Customizable Email Templates : Enabling tailored participant communications with fully configurable email templates and enhanced content keys.

: Enabling tailored participant communications with fully configurable email templates and enhanced content keys. Improved Document Rendering : For enhanced document (such as PDFs, Word files, or images) display and processing in the system.

: For enhanced document (such as PDFs, Word files, or images) display and processing in the system. Integration Capability with HSM: Ability to connect and work seamlessly with a Hardware Security Module (HSM).

Commenting on the development, Waleed Alawadi, Head of Digital Transformation at GCG Enterprise Solutions stated that: “At GCG Enterprise Solutions, we have consistently remained at the forefront of technological innovation, which are empowering enterprises to lead into the future. G-Sign Version 2 builds on our original success with robust enhancements that deliver significant benefits in terms of increased security, efficiency, cost savings, and compliance – all of which are essential tools for modern enterprises and governments”.

G-Sign V2, much like its predecessor will continue to be offered through an annual subscription model, with the GCG Enterprise Solutions team extending their full support.

About GCG-Enterprise Solutions:

GCG-Enterprise Solutions (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) was established in 1982 to lead across the digital imaging and office services solutions sector in the UAE market. Today, the company caters to the exacting needs of an enviable list of regional clients, extending the most comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation, and Interactive Smart Solutions in the GCC. Delivering unrivalled expertise and service standards, backed-up by partnerships with leading global technology brands, a 200+ strong team of specialists, as well as regional offices across the UAE, Oman, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GCG-Enterprise Solutions stands at the forefront of integrating digital enterprise solutions which benefit its client’s businesses. The Company’s unique value-proposition of “Business made easy” impacts all aspects of its operations and serves as a perpetual promise to all its stakeholders.

Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Hicham Kabbage - Senior Marketing Manager

hicham.kabbage@gcg.ae