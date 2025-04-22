Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) marked the inauguration of a 6.3-megawatt solar power plant in the Comoros, funded with a AED25.7 million (US$7 million). The project enhances the nation’s energy infrastructure, helping meet growing energy demands and stimulate economic growth, while highlighting the Fund’s commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable advancement. Aligned with the UAE’s global development strategy and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the initiative demonstrates a shared commitment to expanding clean energy access and building long-term resilience in partner nations.

The solar plant will provide a reliable, renewable energy source for Moroni, the capital, and nearby regions, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, cutting carbon emissions, and improving the quality of life for residents.

The inauguration ceremony was led by His Excellency Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, in the presence of His Excellency Jumaa Rashed Al Remeithi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Union of the Comoros, alongside government representatives from both nations.

Praised the partnership, H.E. Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, said: “The UAE has a remarkable record in driving renewable energy advancements and climate action. ADFD’s role in supporting sustainable energy projects is commendable, reinforcing global sustainability principles and leveraging innovative technologies to expand access to clean energy.”

He highlighted the project’s transformative impact adding: “Our collaboration with ADFD has been instrumental in achieving our development goals and our shared commitment to protecting our planet. This solar plant represents more than just an energy project; it is a milestone in our transitional journey to clean energy, strengthening economic stability and generating new job opportunities.”

For his part, H.E. Al Remeithi said: “This significant project reflects the close ties between the UAE and the Union of the Comoros, demonstrating the UAE’s unwavering commitment to promote sustainable development and enhance strategic partnerships across vital sectors, particularly renewable energy. The initiative is regarded as a prominent step toward achieving environmental stability, which highlights the UAE’s dedication to supporting clean energy projects, showcasing the country’s keenness to strengthen global efforts to address climate change.”

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said: “This solar plant marks a milestone in advancing economic and social development in the Comoros. By investing in renewable energy, we contribute to long-term sustainability and environmental responsibility. We remain committed to working closely with our partners to ensure this project delivers lasting benefits for present and future generations.”

He emphasized ADFD’s focus on clean energy as a driver of stability, adding that the support for the energy sector is a priority for ADFD, given its critical role in reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions. “Our investment in clean energy projects reflects our commitment to drive economic stability and a sustainable future,” he remarked.

The solar plant will integrate with the Comoros’ national grid via medium-voltage lines, ensuring stable electricity access for the region. This project underscores the Fund’s longstanding partnership with the Comoros, which has included AED 439.4 million (US$ 119.6 million) in concessional loans and grants since 1979 to fund critical sectors such as energy, health, education, and transport.

By advancing clean energy infrastructure, the initiative directly supports SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), while fulfilling ADFD’s mandate to drive sustainable development globally.

​​​​​​About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is an autonomous UAE institution, committed to advancing sustainable development worldwide in alignment with the national vision. Established in 1971 by the Abu Dhabi government, the Fund provides concessional loans and grants to developing countries for strategic projects, while also making long-term investments and direct contributions. Additionally, ADFD actively supports the UAE’s national economy by financing private sector investments and promoting Emirati exports through the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX). Over half a century, the Fund has supported 107 developing countries, with its projects and investments totaling around AED 216 billion. These efforts have contributed to the global advancement towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

