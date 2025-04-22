GHA DISCOVERY’s 30 million members make conscious and responsible travel choices, as stays at Green Collection hotels increase by 16% in 2024

GHA DISCOVERY members will earn a D$5 bonus for each Green Collection hotel stay from 14th April through 31st May 2025

Dubai, UAE: UAE-based Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, has announced significant growth of its Green Collection. Since its launch in March 2023, the collection has expanded by 150%, growing from 189 hotels, resorts and palaces to 472. This rapid expansion underscores the increasing importance of sustainability in the hospitality industry.

Every Green Collection property has attained at least one certification from a globally recognised environmental organisation, with EarthCheck, Green Growth 2050, Green Key and Green Globe among the 20 leading certification bodies represented, and each requiring hotels to meet the highest international standards for sustainability initiatives and performance, with regular third-party audits conducted to retain certification. Achieving certification demonstrates a hotel’s long-term pledge to upholding these standards, with each Green Collection property being a pioneer of practices that preserve the natural environment and benefit local communities in the destinations where they operate.

“The constant growth of the Green Collection is a powerful testament to the shared commitment among our brands to responsible travel,” said Jelena Kezika, Senior Director Strategy at GHA. “In just two years, the Collection has grown to represent more than half of our global portfolio, proving that sustainability is not only a priority but a defining pillar of hospitality today. While Green Collection was created to help conscious consumers make more informed choices, it also supports our hotels on their sustainability journeys - by working together, sharing best practices and success stories, and guiding one another on meaningful initiatives that expand our collective impact. I want to sincerely thank and congratulate our hotel brands for being true champions of sustainability and for driving positive impact in the communities they serve.”

From city breaks to seaside escapes and business stays to leisure getaways, the collection is geographically diverse and is present in 60 countries and 260 destinations, spanning every region. In Europe, Green Collection properties account for 81% of GHA’s portfolio, followed by the Middle East with 58% and Africa at 46%. Spain leads the way, offering the highest number of Green Collection hotels (74), followed by Italy (57), Germany (54), and The Netherlands (35). This geographical spread highlights a strong commitment to sustainability across key European markets.

Further strengthening the Green Collection’s impact, three prestigious brands - Paramount Hotels, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, and Lore Group - joined in 2024, introducing their first hotels to the collection. In total, 25 out of 45 GHA brands now offer properties that are part of the Green Collection.

Sustainability is proving to be a significant factor in guest preferences, as evidenced by a notable increase in key performance indicators. In 2024, the average length of stay at Green Collection hotels was 9% longer compared to other hotels in the alliance, while the average spend per stay was 26% higher. Additionally, total stays at Green Collection properties increased by 16% in 2024 compared to 2023, further demonstrating the growing appeal of eco-conscious accommodations. The hotels in Green Collection continue to be a cornerstone of GHA’s success, contributing 71% of the total revenue generated and 68% of the total nights stayed across the entire GHA hotel portfolio in 2024.

“As travelers increasingly expect to see eco-friendly choices from their favourite hospitality and travel brands, Green Collection remains at the forefront of sustainable hospitality, demonstrating that luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand”, concluded Kezika.

In September 2023, GHA started its partnership with EarthCheck, the leading scientific benchmarking and certification group for sustainable travel and tourism. This collaboration is part of GHA’s commitment to achieving EarthCheck Certified status for its Dubai headquarters. To support this goal, GHA formed a dedicated Green Team, consisting of departmental champions, whose role is to drive the certification process and embed sustainability initiatives across the company.

This week, GHA is proud to share that its Dubai office has been EarthCheck certified, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward greater environmental and social responsibility. The milestone also comes at a meaningful moment, aligning with the second anniversary of the Green Collection and Donate D$ initiatives.

To celebrate this occasion, GHA DISCOVERY members earn a D$5 bonus for each Green Collection hotel stay booked and completed during the period from 14th April through 31st May 2025.

Examples of Green Collection Hotels’ sustainability efforts:

NH Collection Copenhagen's building, originally built in the 1960s, underwent a total transformation. Now, this luxury hotel pioneers sustainability innovation in Denmark. The building is equipped with green plant roofs, seawater cooling, a climate-proof facade, and more. Since 2023, its electricity consumption has been covered by renewable energy.

Sustainability is at the heart of The Sukhothai Shanghai hotel's operations. From green architecture and energy-saving techniques to environmentally friendly practices, every aspect of the hotel promotes a sustainable lifestyle. The hotel is leading the way in conversation and has implemented a rainwater irrigation system, a rooftop solar power system for water heating, and removed all plastic bottles from its premises.

Kempinski Seychelles Resort has adopted many sustainable practices, reducing resource consumption, fostering biodiversity and collaborating with local communities to support long-term environmental and social well-being. From the use of locally made products and natural ingredients in their spa to solar panels on the property roofs, an on-site water treatment plant that recycles water, coral planting and accessible tours to learn about the marine conservation efforts, the resort is truly committed to protecting the planet.

Environmental sensitivity, responsible consumption, and resource efficiency have helped steer The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts' sustainability efforts. The Leela Palace Bengaluru is powered mainly by renewable energy, with 90% of the Palace running on wind energy. The Leela Palace Udaipur, repeatedly awarded as one of the best hotels in the world, is the only hotel to ply electrically operated boats on Lake Pichola. In The Leela’s commitment to a circular economy, they've partnered with Phool to transform florals adorning their properties at end-of-life into something extraordinary. Using Phool’s innovative ‘Flowercycling’ technology that integrates principles of the circular economy, they upcycle these flowers into charcoal-free incense sticks and cones that do not produce harmful toxins when burnt, reducing waste and eliminating pollutants. This initiative extends beyond environmental impact; it empowers women entrepreneurs trained to meticulously craft these incense products.

One Hundred Shoreditch has committed to becoming a fully sustainable hotel through various initiatives, such as introducing fully renewable electricity consumption, an energy-efficient air management system, and recyclable waste management. Lore Group is focused on reducing its carbon footprint through working with expert organisations, aiming to reduce its emissions at source by adopting renewable energy for electricity throughout the portfolio.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering is an iconic eco-friendly hotel in Singapore with a stunning ‘hotel-in-a-garden’ concept that incorporates energy-saving features and seamlessly blends cutting-edge environmentally-friendly practices and technologies throughout the building, Awarded 'World's Leading Green City Hotel' in the prestigious World Travel Awards, the hotel positions Singapore as a world leader of green high-rise developments.

Corinthia Hotels has developed and updated its comprehensive sustainability strategy for the organisation in 2024, in line with the newest regulatory reporting obligations. The installation of PV panels on both Corinthia properties in Malta, Corinthia Palace and Corinthia St George’s Bay, resulted in a reduction of tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

About Green Collection

Green Collection is a portfolio of hotels, resorts and palaces in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme that demonstrate their commitment to protecting people and the planet. Certified by recognised environmental organisations, they are pioneers of sustainable practices and initiatives that protect the natural environment and benefit the local communities where they operate. Every property in the Green Collection has attained at least one globally recognised certification from leading entities including EarthCheck, Green Growth 2050, Green Key, and Green Globe. Green Collection empowers GHA DISCOVERY’s 30 million members to make informed and responsible travel choices based on their values, beliefs and priorities.

