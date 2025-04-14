Cairo – Beltone Holding (“Beltone” or the “Company”) has successfully completed its second capital increase, securing EGP10.5 billion with a remarkable 98% subscription coverage. This outstanding result is a clear reflection of the confidence placed in the company by both shareholders and the market, reinforcing its successful growth and strong market position.

Notably, the majority of the subscription was secured through foreign investments, highlighting the strong confidence international investors have in Beltone’s strategy for sustainable growth.

Dalia Khorshid, Group CEO and Managing Director, commented: “This second capital increase marks a defining milestone in Beltone’s growth journey, reflecting the trust we’ve earned from our shareholders and the market’s recognition of our strong and impactful growth. Guided by a data-driven strategy, and powered by an exceptional team, we are accelerating growth across our platforms, with a strong focus on strategic expansion, AI, and digital transformation.”

The proceeds from the capital increase will be strategically deployed to fuel Beltone’s growth across its platforms, focusing on expanding into high-growth markets, enhancing its digitally scalable capabilities, broadening its product offerings, and attracting top-tier talent to continue driving operational excellence and innovation.

In 2024, Beltone posted record-breaking financial results that underscore its transition into a strong growth phase. Consolidated operating revenues reached EGP7.2 billion, growing nearly 4x year-on-year, while net profit surged 4.6x year-on-year to exceed EGP1.7 billion. This exceptional performance was driven by significant contributions from across the company’s platforms, led by the Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) platform, which generated EGP5.8 billion in operating revenues, an almost 6x increase year-on-year—and the Investment Banking platform, which recorded revenues of EGP1.3 billion, up 2.4x year-on-year.

This successful capital raise reinforces Beltone’s position as a future-focused financial powerhouse, committed to delivering sustainable growth and value creation for all stakeholders.

FABMISR acted as the Subscription Receiving bank.

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (Egyptian Stock Exchange Code: BTFH.CA) is a leading provider of financial services with a distinguished track record spanning decades in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company offers a comprehensive and expanding range of financial solutions and services, including securities brokerage, underwriting and advisory services, asset management, research, and direct investment, as well as non-banking financial services such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, microfinance, real estate finance, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing. The company has an ambitious vision to revolutionize the financial sector in the region, leveraging the global expertise and knowledge of its team to provide innovative, value-added solutions, create additional opportunities for its clients, enhance market value, and achieve impactful results.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.beltoneholding.com

Investor Relations:

ir@beltoneholding.com