Beltone continues building on exceptional 2024 results with record-breaking quarterly revenues and net profits, while the total lending portfolio crosses EGP30 billion

Cairo: Beltone Holding (BTFH.CA) announced its financial results for 1Q2025.

Beltone has delivered yet another set of outstanding results, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry. Building on the momentum of last year’s remarkable success, the company leveraged its data-driven approach and proven growth strategies to achieve exceptional results in the first quarter of 2025.

In 1Q2025, Beltone recorded robust consolidated operating revenues of EGP2.8 billion, marking a 2.2x year-on-year surge. Net profit climbed to EGP703 million, reflecting a 1.4x year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, the Group’s total outstanding lending portfolio grew 2.1x year-on-year, reaching EGP30.2 billion in 1Q2025.

Dalia Khorshid, Group CEO and Managing Director, commented: “Our first quarter results continue to showcase the effectiveness of our data-backed growth strategy and business model, and set the tone for what we are looking to achieve in 2025 and beyond. Our ability to drive broad-based growth across our comprehensive offering reflects a relentless focus on strategic expansion, AI, and digital transformation, three pillars which will remain key engines of future growth as we expand further locally and across high-potential, scalable markets. Having recently closed a second historic capital increase, we look at the coming period with renewed optimism fueled by the continued confidence placed in the company by both shareholders and the market.”

The NBFIs platform reported solid first quarter results, with operating revenue growing 2.2x year-on-year to EGP2.3 billion on the back of new product launches and market share expansion. The strong start of the year was supported by notable performances across leasing and factoring, mortgage, consumer finance, microfinance, venture capital, as well as the recently launched SME financing.

The Investment Bank Platform reported operating revenue of EGP 531 million during first quarter of the year, a 2.2x year-on-year growth. Results were supported by a noteworthy start to the year at the investment banking division, which saw revenues surging 6.7x year-on-year, displaying the strong traction across the division’s expanded offering. Meanwhile, securities brokerage and asset management supported the platform’s operating revenue growth, contributing 50% collectively.

