Middle East – Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, is commemorating the successful delivery of four H-1 helicopters to the Czech Republic during NATO Days 2023. Three AH-1Z Vipers and one UH-1Y Venom have been delivered in country as part of the 2019 deal to modernize the Czech Armed Forces with four AH-1Z Vipers and eight UH-1Y Venoms.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this tremendous occasion with the Czech Republic modernizing their helicopter fleet,” said Mike Deslatte, Bell senior vice president and H-1 program director. “These new H-1 platforms put the Czech Republic on the leading edge of fielded helicopter technology at a time when security matters more than ever.”

The AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom are Bell’s newest generation of dedicated attack and combat multirole helicopters. Bell designed both aircraft to have a minimal logistics footprint, enhancing operational speed and agility and providing militaries more versatility during strategic operations.

Bell, along with its subcontractor, Pinnacle Solutions, an Akima Company, will provide pilot, crew chief, and maintenance training, as well as maintenance support for those efforts in the Czech Republic.

“Pinnacle Solutions and Akima are pleased to support the Czech Armed Forces and Bell Textron in delivering these new and vital aircraft capabilities to the Czech Republic,” said Tina Tucker, president of Pinnacle Solutions. “Our highly experienced professionals will provide the best quality training while ensuring that the aircraft are fully maintained to complete this important phase of the aircraft fielding.”

The Czech Republic is displaying H-1 helicopters during NATO Days. Prior to the aircraft arrival, a select group of Czech pilots, aircrew and maintainers completed hands-on aircraft training with the U.S. Marines at HMLAT-303 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California. Bell and Flight Safety International built and installed the AH-1Z dome simulator at the Czech Air Force base in Náměšt, which will bring more independence for training within the borders of the Czech Republic.

“This is the start of a new era with the Viper and Venom being a key asset for the defense and security of the Czech Republic.” Deslatte added.

Bell continues production on the remaining AH-1Z and UH-1Y at the Amarillo Assembly Center and coordinates with the Czech and U.S. Governments through the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) to arrange and schedule deliveries of remaining aircraft. The Czech Air Force squadron is expected to be independently operating H-1s in late 2024.

Press Contact

Bell

Jay Hernandez

mediarelations@bellflight.com

Bell Newsroom

Follow Us:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

About Bell

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 85 years, we’ve been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us. We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA’s first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we’re defining the future of advanced air mobility. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders and risks related to U.S. government contracts and foreign military sales as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.