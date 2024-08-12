Bell Textron Inc. is pleased to announce the signing of a purchase agreement with the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) for new aircraft. This acquisition is to develop and enhance RAFO’s capabilities.

The Royal Air Force of Oman has chosen the aircraft for its unmatched versatility and performance. They are perfectly compatible with RAFO’s operational needs and community services, making them a valuable addition to the fleet.

“The Royal Air Force of Oman’s addition of this helicopter to the fleet serves as a testament to its search-and-rescue capabilities,” said the Chief Commercial Officer of Bell Textron Inc. “The aircraft is an easily configurable platform that provides vital support to military forces.”

