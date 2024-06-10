With the much-awaited tournament set to kick off 14 June, beIN SPORTS MAX 1, MAX 2, MAX 3, and MAX 4 will broadcast all 51 matches live in Arabic, English, and French

Special UEFA EURO 2024TM package and summer offer available now to subscribers

DOHA, QATAR – beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced its comprehensive coverage plans for the UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024), set to run from 14 June until 14 July in Germany.

The broadcaster will provide extensive and exclusive coverage of all 51 matches live on its beIN SPORTS MAX channels. beIN SPORTS MAX 1 and MAX 2 will be broadcasting Arabic coverage; beIN SPORTS MAX 3 will be the channel for English coverage and beIN SPORTS MAX 4 will have French commentary of every game. beIN’s free-to-air sports news channel, beIN SPORTS NEWS, will also have extensive coverage across the day with reaction from beIN’s 10 dedicated reporters in Germany.

Pre-tournament studio coverage of the championships has already started, featuring a daily Morning Show, Evening Show, The Quizz - Challenge, Previews, and more. Once the tournament gets underway, Arabic studio coverage will include 14 hours of continuous live content, starting at midday until 02:00 MECCA, including pre- and post-match studio coverage from on the ground in Germany and from beIN’s state of the art studios in Doha.

beIN SPORTS will also provide extensive support programming throughout the tournament, including original content and highlights such as beIN Euro Coverage Highlights, Best of the Best of Euros, The Stars of Euro 2024, The Fans of Euro 2024, documentaries about participating countries, legends’ insights, and archives of previous tournaments.

As ever, beIN’s digital coverage will be comprehensive, with engaging social media content, including minute-by-minute match updates, post-match highlights and bite -size contributions from beIN’s stable of world class footballing stars. Additionally, mirrored linear coverage on beIN CONNECT, beIN’s OTT platform for on-the-go viewing, will also be available.

The recipient of multiple global awards for its comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, beIN has raised the bar when it comes to broadcasting major sporting events and UEFA EURO 2024TM is set to enjoy the same beIN experience. All the action in Germany will be covered in depth by the best line-up of regional and international talents, providing quality analysis and insight across three languages, Arabic, English and French.

UEFA’s quadrennial European Championships was first held in 1960 and features 24 national teams from across Europe, including continental powerhouses such as France, Spain, and Italy – the reigning champions.

UEFA EURO 2024TM kicks off on 14 June with hosts Germany taking on Scotland at midday MECCA inside the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Subscribers to beIN’s special UEFA EURO 2024TM package will receive a free beIN set-top box, while viewers still have the option to subscribe to the broadcaster’s summer offer, which promises a higher discount the earlier the subscription is purchased. Visit bein.com/summer2024 and use promo code SUMMER2024 to make the most of one of the two available offers.

-Ends-

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com