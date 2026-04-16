All races – including iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans – available live to beIN subscribers

DOHA, LONDON, SINGAPORE – beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), the global sports, entertainment and media group, has secured a multi-year deal to broadcast all races of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 35 territories across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and Asia Pacific (APAC). Fans will be able to watch all races live via beIN’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, and beIN’s OTT platform TOD across the MENA region.

The 2026 season will span five global regions – Europe, North America, South America, APAC and MENA. The action begins on 19 April with the 6 Hours of Imola in Italy, before moving through a European leg – including the 24 Hours of Le Mans taking place in June – and concluding with a run of international rounds across the Americas and Asia. The rearranged Qatar 1812km will take place in late October, ahead of the season finale in Bahrain.

Richard Verow, Chief Sports Officer of beIN MEDIA GROUP said: “The addition of the FIA World Endurance Championship is another key moment in the evolution of our premium motorsport offering. We are delighted to offer our subscribers across MENA and APAC comprehensive coverage of one of the world’s most prestigious endurance racing series – including the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans – for years to come.”

Frédéric Lequien, CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship said: “We are very pleased to have struck such a comprehensive and long-term broadcast agreement with beIN MEDIA GROUP to bring the excitement and energy of FIA WEC to fans throughout two key regions. These are exciting times indeed for our sport, and we look forward to introducing more people than ever before to the pinnacle of international endurance racing!”

The addition of the FIA World Endurance Championship strengthens beIN SPORTS’ position as the home of global motorsport – which includes Formula 1, MotoGP, FIA European Rally Championship, FIA World Rally Championship, FIM Superbike World Championship and Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters.

All races of the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship season will be available to beIN subscribers across the following 35 territories: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, Brunei, Cambodia, East-Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye. For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com