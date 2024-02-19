120% increase in overall viewership compared to tournament’s 2019 edition

DOHA, QATAR: beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), revealed a record-breaking cumulative viewership of 707.3 million for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™, with the final between Jordan and Qatar alone captivating 69 million fans across the region—making it the most-watched match of the tournament.

The unprecedented competition unfolded over four weeks across nine state-of-the-art stadiums, with Lusail hosting the electrifying final that saw Qatar clinch their second consecutive title in a 3-1 victory over Jordan. This year’s fervour was not just confined to the final with the semi-finals, featuring equally nail-biting encounters between Jordan and South Korea, and Iran and Qatar, amassing over one hundred million cumulative views between them. The match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea also stood out, drawing a remarkable viewership of over 39 million and highlighting the competitive spirit and passionate fanbase that characterised the entire tournament.

The overall viewership across beIN’s coverage area across MENA for all matches is a 120% increase compared with beIN’s broadcast of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019™. Average viewership per match throughout the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ also saw a significant rise reaching 15.8 million, compared to that of 7 million for 2019’s coverage.

Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of beIN’s MENA Channels, reflected on the success, remarking: “We are immensely proud to have brought the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ to millions of viewers across MENA. This event has risen above the game of football—becoming a true celebration of cultural diversity, athletic excellence, and the unbreakable spirit of competition. We look forward to continuing to offer our viewers the best of world sports, capturing and sharing every thrilling moment as it happens with our loyal fans.”

beIN SPORTS broadcast all the tournament’s 51 matches across 21 countries in MENA in both Arabic and English, with over 16-hours live daily coverage across four channels, including three dedicated beIN ASIAN CUP channels. Led by more than 30 leading regional and international commentators, analysts, and presenters, as well as 17 on-the-ground reporters, coverage included pre- and post-match studio analysis, team training sessions and base camps, match press conferences, breaking news, and fan reactions.

