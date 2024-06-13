Arsene Wenger, Ashley Cole, Ruud Gullit and Marcel Desailly among all-star line-up as beIN prepares to bring unrivalled coverage of European football’s most anticipated international tournament from 14 June

Middle East legends such as Mohamed Aboutrika, Wael Gomaa, Yasser Al-Qahtani, and Ahmed Elmohamady to feature on beIN’s comprehensive Arabic-language coverage

DOHA, QATAR – A host of illustrious names from within the beautiful game feature among the star-studded line-up of pundits for beIN SPORTS’ exclusive coverage of EURO 2024™ across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Throughout the month-long tournament, which kicks off this Friday, 14 June, in Germany, football fans in 24 MENA markets can expect unparalleled insight and analysis in Arabic, English, and French from legends of the game on the region’s leading sports broadcaster.

The punditry team boasts an impressive international roster, featuring iconic names such as 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 winner Marcel Desailly, Dutch football icon Ruud Gullit, who won the continent’s most-coveted international competition in 1988, Spanish winger Luis García, French defender Mikaël Silvestre, English football stars Ashley Cole, Joe Cole, Joe Hart, Glenn Hoddle, and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Adding depth and regional perspective, Egyptian football legends Mohamed Aboutrika, Wael Gomaa, Haytham Farouk, and Ahmed Elmohamady will join the likes of Morocco’s Youssef Chippo, Algerian Rafik Saifi, Qatari Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiti, Kuwaiti Tareq Al Jalahmah, and Saudi Arabia’s Yasser Al-Qahtani. Tunisian legends Tareq Dhiab, Karim Haggui, and Hatem Trabelsi will further enrich the coverage with their expertise.

beIN SPORTS' Arabic coverage will be anchored by a top-tier team of presenters, including Mohammed Saadon Al-Kuwari, Abdulaziz Al-Nasr, Tariq Al Hammad, Mohannad Aljally, Mohammad Kidan, and Meshari AlShammari, while the commentary line-up includes the renowned voices of Issam Chaouali, Hafid Deraddji, Ali Mohammed Ali, Hasan Al Aidaros, and Khalil Al Balushi, among others. English coverage will be led by the familiar faces of Richard Keys Andy Gray, Nicky Crosby and Aarran Summers, accompanied by former Republic of Ireland international Jason McAteer, and former PSG left-back Didier Domi.

beIN SPORTS will be at the forefront of the action through its beINSPIRED initiative – a platform to elevate the profile of underrepresented sport and promote a diverse range of talent, particularly female talent, on beIN screens. Asya Abdullah, Stephany Saad, Areej Sleem, Nervana Alabd, Natali Rantissi and Hadeel Reyad are some of the leading female faces covering the action.

Every minute of all 51 matches from EURO 2024™ will be shown exclusively across the MENA region on beIN’s bouquet of MAX channels, with beIN SPORTS MAX 1 and MAX 2 broadcasting Arabic coverage, beIN SPORTS MAX 3 running English coverage, and beIN SPORTS MAX 4 carrying French commentary. beIN’s free-to-air sports news channel, beIN SPORTS NEWS, will also have extensive coverage throughout each day with reaction from the broadcaster’s 10 dedicated reporters located across the host nation.

