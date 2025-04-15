Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: London Business School (LBS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MiSK Foundation to collaborate on a shared ambition to nurture a new generation of youth leaders by expanding access to high-quality education.

The MoU was signed in Riyadh on 13 April, in a ceremony in the presence of H.E. Dr. Majid bin Abdullah AlQasabi, Vice Chairman of MiSK Foundation, His Excellency Khalid A. Al-Falih, the Minister of Investment, and H.E. Mr. Yousef bin Abdullah AlBenyan, Minister of Education. The MoU was signed by Dr. Badr Al Badr, CEO of Misk Foundation, and Professor Sergei Guriev, Dean of London Business School.

This strategic partnership builds on Misk’s ongoing efforts to nurture a new generation of youth leaders by expanding access to high-quality education. The agreement aims to explore collaboration in areas such as leadership development, executive education, scientific research, and strategic communication—all aligned with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals to empower impactful leadership across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors.

LBS and MiSK will explore the development of empowerment and leadership development programs for young people, with the additional aim of creating short executive courses and tailored workshops for Saudi leaders. The two organisations will collaborate on research focused on leadership transformation set within the Vision 2030 framework.

The partnership will study the potential establishment of a regional executive education hub in MiSK City.

Dr. Badr Al Badr, CEO of MiSK Foundation, commented: “Our partnership with London Business School reflects MiSK Foundation’s commitment to developing a generation of leaders capable of shaping a sustainable future and driving national transformation, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Through the strategic collaboration, we aim to deliver effective educational and executive solutions, and to advance scientific research that support the development of qualified leadership capabilities, contributing to enhancing the Kingdom’s competitiveness regionally and globally.”

Professor Sergei Guriev, Dean of London Business School, stated: “We are delighted to join forces with MiSK Foundation in this strategic initiative. This collaboration will allow us to make a material impact on the advancement of leadership skills in Saudi Arabia by providing practical skills and knowledge relevant to the demands of the modern workplace, equipping individuals with the ability to adapt to a rapidly changing business environment."

This partnership encompasses MiSK Foundation’s broader efforts to provide innovative learning and training opportunities that contribute to building a thriving society led by youth. All of MiSK’s programs are thoughtfully designed to empower Saudi youth from early academic and career stages, preparing them to become effective leaders across sectors—locally and globally.

About London Business School

London Business School's vision is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. The School is widely acknowledged as a centre for outstanding research.

As well as its highly ranked degree programmes, the School offers award-winning Executive Education programmes to business leaders from around the world.

As well as its main campus in London, London Business School has a campus in Dubai, and a presence in three additional international cities – New York, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The School equips its diverse student body with the tools needed to tackle today’s business challenges and connects them with many of the world’s leading thinkers.

The School has more than 53,000 alumni working in more than 157 countries. Together, they are a community defined by a wealth of knowledge, business experience and worldwide networking opportunities.

London Business School’s 259 faculty members come from over 30 countries. They cover seven subject areas: accounting, economics, finance, management science and operations, marketing, organisational behaviour, and strategy and entrepreneurship.

