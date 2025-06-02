DOHA, QATAR – beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the leading global media group, has extended its longstanding content agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment (“SPE”), securing exclusive multi-year rights to a broad portfolio of acclaimed television series and hit films which will come to beIN’s audiences across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Türkiye, following their theatrical window.

As part of the renewed deal, beIN will continue to hold first and second window rights to several film titles from SPE’s robust and diverse library including fan favourites, award-winning classics, and some of the most popular television series in recent years, in MENA and Türkiye respectively. In MENA, content will be available in both Arabic and English across beIN’s entertainment channels, beIN ON DEMAND, and on its leading OTT platforms- TOD and beIN CONNECT. In Türkiye, content will be available in English and Turkish via Digiturk’s entertainment channels, as well as TOD and beIN CONNECT.

SPE’s upcoming slate includes highly anticipated titles such as I Know What You Did Last Summer, 28 Years Later, Until Dawn, and Karate Kid: Legends, and the agreement could see recent hits like Venom: The Last Dance, Kraven the Hunter, Saturday Night, the Oscar-winning I’m Still Here (2025, Best International Feature Film), and Paddington in Peru coming to beIN’s audiences. The agreement also covers fan-favourite series including Outlander (Seasons 1-8), The Good Doctor (Seasons 1-7), Twisted Metal (Season 1-2), and anime hits from Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia (Seasons 1-2).

Esra Özaral Altop, Chief Entertainment Content Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP said: “We are proud to extend our valued relationship with Sony Pictures Entertainment — a creative powerhouse that continues to captivate global audiences. This renewed agreement not only reflects our dedication to curating premium entertainment for viewers across MENA and Türkiye, but also marks a new chapter in strengthening our entertainment portfolio. From iconic blockbusters to genre-defining series, we remain committed to delivering bold, diverse, and unforgettable stories that resonate with every audience.”

Mark Young, EVP, Distribution & Networks, EMEA, Sony Pictures Television, said: “Our passion at Sony Pictures is to bring great stories to great audiences, and our friends and partners at beIN remain the perfect home to bring this plethora of amazing content to audiences across MENA and Türkiye. We are thrilled that their wide audiences will continue to enjoy the wealth of content from SPE’s future slate as well as our vast library of beloved classics, and we join them in being incredibly pleased to make this announcement today”

First signed in 2021, the renewed agreement builds on the longstanding collaboration between beIN and Sony Pictures Entertainment, and underscores beIN’s position as a leading global entertainment network.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye. For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE’s Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html