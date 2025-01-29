DOHA – beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), the global sports, entertainment and media group, has renewed its exclusive agreement with ATP Media, the broadcast arm of the ATP Tour, for its ATP Tour broadcast rights in 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) until 2028.

The renewed agreement, which started in 2014, ensures that the company’s flagship sports channels, beIN SPORTS, continue to deliver unparalleled coverage of the ATP Tour, including all ATP Masters 1000 events, all ATP 500 events, certain ATP 250 events and the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.

The ATP Tour features the world’s best players competing across more than 60 events in 30-plus countries every season. beIN SPORTS will bring all the top ATP Tour action to the MENA region, as well as to subscribers in Australia and Southeast Asia, where the network also holds exclusive broadcast rights.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “We are proud of our decade long partnership with ATP Media that has brought millions of viewers across the MENA region some of the best tennis action in the world. As the undisputed home of tennis in the region, beIN SPORTS has long been committed to providing unrivalled coverage of both men’s and women’s tennis across our network of channels to nurture the growing passion for the sport in the region. We look forward to continuing working with ATP Media and the ATP and other major sporting organisations to inspire the next generation of fans for years to come.”

Mark Webster, CEO of ATP Media, said: “It was a very easy decision for us to renew our long-standing partnership with beIN SPORTS in the MENA region. beIN SPORTS has continually demonstrated many of the same values ATP Media strives for in terms of a pursuit of excellence and innovation to ensure that the ATP Tour is seen in the best possible light by its millions of fans around the world. We look forward to continuing to work with beIN SPORTS over the coming years.”

With the ATP Tour remaining a part of beIN SPORTS’ extensive sports portfolio, this agreement solidifies its position as the leading destination for tennis fans in the region. beIN SPORTS is the only broadcaster in MENA with exclusive rights to both the ATP and WTA Tours, alongside all the other Grand Slams. Earlier this month, beIN also announced the extension of its exclusive rights to the Australian Open in MENA through to 2029.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye. For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com

About the ATP

The ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. As a governing body of the ATP Tour and Challenger Tour we entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at prestigious tournaments, and inspire the game’s next generation. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead to the Nitto ATP Finals, our prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the season’s best 8 singles players and doubles teams, the tournament sees the crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About ATP Media

As the broadcast arm of the ATP Tour, ATP Media was formed in 2001 as Tennis Properties Limited; providing the centralised exploitation of media rights across the ATP Tour, host broadcast production for the Nitto ATP Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF, ATP Masters 1000s and world feed production for the ATP 500s and, more recently, the ATP 250s. ATP Media has unrivalled access and expertise in the full-service broadcast production of men’s professional tennis with an end to end solution for global broadcasters incorporating: rights sales, multi-platform production, a global fibre distribution network and a market leading digital archive. For more information, please visit www.atpmedia.tv.