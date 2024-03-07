F1 ACADEMY will be central to beIN’s beINSPIRED corporate commitment to women’s sport

DOHA – As part of beIN MEDIA GROUP’s (beIN) recently announced deal to televise Formula 1 across the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and Türkiye, the broadcaster has also acquired the rights to broadcast F1 ACADEMY, the all-female driver category that develops and prepares young drivers to progress to the highest levels of the sport.

F1 ACADEMY will race at seven Grands Prix across three continents this season and will be central to beIN’s women’s sports portfolio and beINSPIRED, a global beIN initiative launched in 2019 that gives a bigger platform to under-represented sports and talent, with a particular focus on women in sport.

The 2024 season will open in Saudi Arabia on 7 March, followed by Miami, Spain, Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar, and finally, Abu Dhabi between 6-8 December. All races will be broadcast on beIN’s flagship channels, beIN SPORTS and its OTT platform, TOD, creating a new fan base for the female sport across MENA and Türkiye.

Fifteen inspiring young drivers will be featured this season, including three from the MENA region - wild card entry Reema Juffali, Saudi Arabia’s first-ever female racing driver, and Emirati sisters Hamda and Amna Al Qubaisi.

Mohammed Rashid Al-Derham, Director of Media Rights at beIN MENA said: “With this partnership with Formula 1 ACADEMY, we will showcase the incredible skill, talent, and competitiveness of women in motorsport as part of our beINSPIRED initiative. This deal not only grows our already extensive women’s sports rights portfolio, but it also strengthens our commitment to elevating female athletes, driving their visibility and ensuring they get the broadcasting exposure they deserve. Not only is beIN the undisputed home of F1 in 35 markets, but we will now also be a platform which drives diversity in the sport through the F1 ACADEMY relationship.”

Michaella Snoeck, Head of Media Rights at Formula 1, said: “F1 ACADEMY is going from strength-to-strength in its efforts to support women to join motorsport so we’re delighted that new and existing fans will be able to watch the seven races that will take place this season on beIN. We want to inspire a new generation to get involved with our sport, and there’s no better way to do that than to show them what’s possible.”

F1 ACADEMY is the latest top tier women’s sports acquisition in beIN’s portfolio, which also includes the UEFA Women's Champions League, UEFA Women’s EURO, FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFA U17 and U-20 Women's World Cup. Over the coming months in different markets, beIN SPORTS will be showcasing female talent in the Paris 2024 Olympics, Premier Padel, remaining three grand slams, amongst other major events.

