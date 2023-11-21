Sharjah, UAE – BEEAH Group, the Middle East’s sustainability pioneer, and Dulevo International, an Italy-based manufacturer of sustainable sweepers and washers for streets and industries, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Future Pioneers Awards. The move underlines both organisations’ shared commitment to sustainability, environmental protection, and the promotion of sustainable practices.

The Future Pioneers Award, an international initiative of BEEAH Education, seeks to recognize and reward innovative ideas and projects that have the potential to shape the future of sustainability. Under the esteemed patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and President of the American University of Sharjah, the Future Pioneers Awards set a new international benchmark for innovation in sustainability. It has four distinct categories including Mobile Application, Prototype or Invention, Social Media Campaign, and Documentary Video, and is open to individuals, groups, and from various industries and countries.

Through the partnership, Dulevo International will sponsor the prize for the winning contestants. Furthermore, the organisation will also provide an internship opportunity in Italy to one of the FPA winners under the university student category to get hands on experience in the sustainability field.

Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Education Officer at BEEAH Group, emphasized that this collaboration comes in line with BEEAH's pivotal role in advancing sustainability. “The Future Pioneers Award recognizes the significance of incentivizing innovation and action for a sustainable future. Through this partnership with Dulevo International, we exemplify our shared dedication to driving innovation and education, fostering a culture of environmental stewardship, and acknowledging passionate individuals, groups, and organizations who are championing sustainability efforts.”

Speaking on the partnership, Umberto Cini, CCO of Dulevo International, said: " As we share many values with BEEAH it is a great honour and privilege for our organisation to support their initiative to promote sustainability through the Future Pioneers Awards. As a matter of fact, sustainability is at its core with our products, which are water-savvy, contribute to make the air cleaner and are built to last thanks to our very efficient and proven technology. "

The Future Pioneers Award is BEEAH Education’s latest initiative to raise awareness, inspire action and encourage the adoption of sustainable innovations. BEEAH Education is BEEAH Group’s environmental education and awarding organisation for businesses and individuals contributing to a sustainable future. It aims to inculcate, incentivise and encourage sustainable action, from the grassroots level among schools and communities to professionals and organisations. Every year, BEEAH Education reaches thousands of teachers and students through competitions, interactive games and by introducing principles of sustainability into school curriculum. BEEAH Education also has a flagship venture, the Institute of Environmental Management and Sustainability, to deliver cutting-edge learning and development programs for early professionals as well as specialised industry specific qualifications. In addition to reaching external organisations, BEEAH Education is responsible for internal training programs within BEEAH Group.

About BEEAH Group:

BEEAH Group is the region’s leading sustainability and digitalisation expert, renowned for ground-breaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities. Recognising sustainability and technology as the pillars of a modern economy, BEEAH Group has invested in a comprehensive, full-circle strategy for the future. BEEAH Group operates in the industries of waste management, renewable energy, technology, consulting, education, transport, real estate and healthcare. Raising the bar for the quality of life in the region, BEEAH Group businesses continue to set industry benchmarks in sustainable, smart solutions and help countries across the region create and execute their roadmap for a socially responsible future. The Group currently operates in the UAE, Egypt and KSA. For more information, please visit beeahgroup.com and connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @beeahgroup

About BEEAH Education:

BEEAH Education is BEEAH Group's environmental education and awarding organisation for businesses and individuals contributing to a sustainable future. It aims to inculcate, incentivise and encourage sustainable action, from the grassroots level among schools and communities to professionals and organisations. Every year, BEEAH Education reaches thousands of teachers and students through competitions, interactive games and by introducing principles of sustainability into school curriculum. BEEAH Education also has a flagship venture, the Institute of Environmental Management and Sustainability, to deliver cutting-edge learning and development programs for early professionals as well as specialised industry specific qualifications. In addition to reaching external organisations, BEEAH Education is responsible for internal training programs within BEEAH Group. For more information about BEEAH Education, please visit beeahgroup.com

About Dulevo International SpA:

Dulevo International was founded in 1976 and is now part of the Fayat Group, France's leading independent construction group. The cleaning technology knowledge acquired by Dulevo, based in Parma in the heart of Italy's Motor Valley, is at core in our state-of-the-art vehicles. And our motto, "Timeless quality through passion", reflects our commitment to providing innovative, high-quality cleaning solutions to municipalities and private industry, with the utmost attention to environment care.