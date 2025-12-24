A futuristic workspace built with intelligent design, AI-powered systems and immersive technology, shaping how BE’s global teams will work, create and collaborate.

(Dubai, United Arab Emirates): BE (BE Club) has entered its seventh year with a major milestone: the opening of its new global headquarters in Dubai. The organisation’s growth over the last seven years demanded a workspace that reflects its scale, its standards and the way its global teams now operate.

Founded in 2018 by brothers Moyn Islam and Ehsaan Islam, BE has grown from a single idea into a global, tech-powered ecosystem built to make the digital economy accessible to everyone. Through a model that blends technology, education and community support, BE empowers individuals to build skills, share knowledge and earn by promoting digital products in today’s fast-moving economy.

A Headquarters Built for Precision, Speed and Collaboration

BE’s new Dubai headquarters introduces a distinct approach to workspace design, one centred on people, clarity and meaningful use of technology. The environment was built to support a global team operating across multiple time zones, while offering an atmosphere that naturally encourages comfort, creativity and ease of collaboration.

Lighting adapts gradually as you move through the office, acoustics have been engineered to soften ambient noise and nano-technology carpets create a cleaner, quieter setting that supports long hours of focused work. These details have been chosen not as décor, but as part of a broader commitment to building a workplace that supports wellbeing as much as productivity.

Technology is integrated throughout the space, but intentionally without overwhelming the environment. Meeting rooms calibrate themselves automatically, from camera angles to audio balance while 4K interactive screens turn routine discussions into real-time working sessions for teams spread across Dubai, Asia, Europe and the Americas. The aim is simple: reduce friction and make collaboration feel seamless.

A key feature of the space is the seven-metre curved LED display positioned at the centre of the office. Used for briefings, product showcases and global updates, it acts as a visual anchor that gives the headquarters its distinct identity.

The layout has been designed to remain open and adaptive. Collaborative areas sit alongside quiet rooms, silent pods and a dedicated wellness space equipped with a shower, a compact workout machine and Lazy Boy recliners recognising that productivity often requires moments of reset. A content studio and a communal pantry, where fresh breakfast is prepared each morning, further reinforce the headquarters as a space built for both work and human connection.

Behind the scenes, the office runs on next-generation Wi-Fi and automated booking systems that support hybrid work and global coordination. Together, these elements create a headquarters that reflects where BE is heading purposeful, people-first and equipped for the next phase of its growth.

Over the past seven years, BE has:

● Expanded its footprint across new territories through localized leadership and multilingual support.

● Launched learning and intelligence platforms, including its Interactive Education Platform, Forex Intelligence SaaS Platform, Crypto Intelligence SaaS Platform and AI Co-Pilot, designed to make complex topics simple and actionable for users.

● Reinforced compliance and transparency frameworks to ensure responsible and sustainable growth.

● Built an international community focused on learning, entrepreneurship and shared progress.

“Seven years ago, we started with a simple belief that technology can empower people to take control of their future. What makes this milestone meaningful isn’t just our growth as a company, but the growth of the individuals who make up our community,” said Moyn Islam, Co-Founder and CEO of BE.

“Our journey has always been about creating systems that make technology work for people,” added Ehsaan Islam, Co-Founder and CTO. “This anniversary is both a reflection of what we’ve achieved and a foundation for what’s next.”

About BE

BE is a global, tech-powered platform for digital entrepreneurs, created to bridge the learning gap and make the digital economy accessible to everyone. Designed for the modern entrepreneur, BE unites technology, education and community support to turn potential into performance.

Through its global affiliate-based model, BE connects individuals to a curated suite of high-demand learning and intelligence solutions, the Interactive Education Platform, Forex Intelligence SaaS Platform, Crypto Intelligence SaaS Platform and AI Co-Pilot, each offering practical, technology-driven experiences that help users develop real-world skills for the digital era.

For customers, these platforms deliver hands-on learning across trading education, AI tools and mindset development. For affiliates, BE provides the systems, training and resources to share these solutions effectively and build sustainable income streams.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dubai, BE is a proud member of the DSA UAE and operates across Asia, Middle East, Europe and LATAM, with a 200+ employees’ global organization. Its mission is to become the world’s leading hub for customer acquisition and digital innovation, empowering millions to learn, earn and lead in the digital era.

Disclaimer: Education and software only; no financial advice or brokerage.