Riyadh:— Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the global management consulting firm, launched the 5th edition of the Jeel Tamooh program on May 15. Under the theme ‘Building skills for the future’, the launch event focused on innovation, sustainability, and resilience, as well as personal development to accelerate professional advancement of youth in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Students who participated in the program will have the chance to connect with some of the biggest names in the industry, giving them a head start in building a professional network and access to tools to develop a consulting skillset.

The scale of Saudi Arabia’s growth presents a plethora of opportunities for professionals. With growing national efforts to prioritize homegrown digital innovation, coupled with strong demand from private and public sector organizations to embrace technology, Jeel Tamooh contributes to building a future-ready workforce by helping university students develop timely skillsets ahead of rapid market transformations. The most recent edition of the program attracted 160 participants, with an equal number of men and women acquiring skills in high demand on the job market today.

Phillipe Cornette, Head of BCG Riyadh said: “Saudi Arabia’s transformational shift towards digitization has not only enhanced the competition but also presented opportunities to harness innovation and creativity. We are excited to conduct the 5th edition of the Jeel Tamooh program which has been instrumental in identifying and nurturing emerging talent in the Kingdom as outlined in Vision 2030. Through this edition, we aim to unlock the potential of a talent pipeline that fosters the economic imperatives of the Kingdom’s knowledge-based economy and ultimately leads to a more sustainable future for all.”

The launch event for Jeel Tamooh’s 5th edition featured a lineup of expert speakers. Among the highlights were Philippe Cornette de Saint Cyr, Head of BCG Riyadh, and Marc Poulet, Senior Manager & Executive Coach at BCG, who delivered a thought-provoking presentation on Teaming & Growth Mindset. The event was packed with a diverse range of informative sessions, including keynotes by Fatima Batook, CEO of Switz Group, and Founder of Studio55 and Dr. Akram Awad, Partner at BCG, that provided attendees with valuable insights and practical strategies to build skills for the future.

One of the sessions, titled "What does it take to be a consultant," was led by Natalia Gerashchenko, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, along with a panel of BCG consultants. Commenting on the occasion, Natalia said: "At BCG, we believe that the key to success in consulting is a combination of analytical skills, creativity, and the ability to work collaboratively with clients and team members. Our session at Jeel Tamooh aimed to provide participants with a glimpse into the world of consulting and equip them with the tools and insights they need to succeed in this dynamic and challenging field. It was a pleasure to engage with such a talented and motivated group of individuals, and we look forward to seeing them build their careers."

Another session, titled "Green Mobility" was conducted by Bakatjan Sandalkhan, Partner and Associate Director at BCG's Climate & Sustainability Practice. The event included a session on “The Productivity Revolution” by Yves Morieux, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, and "Metaverse" by Mark Zaleski, Managing Director and Partner at BCG X. Overall, the event provided a platform for attendees to gain valuable insights and knowledge from industry experts on a range of topics that are shaping the future of work and society.

Jeel Tamooh will offer students the opportunity to engage in mentorship with BCG consultants and gain valuable insights into the consulting industry in the next six months. It will offer participants the chance to join the BCG Riyadh office as a visiting junior associate after the program, providing them with a unique opportunity to work with one of the world's leading consulting firms.

Lina Almashhoor said: "Attending the Jeel Tamooh launch event was an incredible opportunity to learn from some of the best minds in the industry and gain valuable insights into the future of work. The sessions were informative and engaging, and I look forward to taking the first step towards achieving my career aspirations through insightful workshops and mentorship with BCG consultants in the coming months."

As part of the program, Jeel Tamooh will collaborate with leading Saudi organizations to offer partner workshops. These workshops will support individual participants' career ascensions and prepare them for professional environments and practices. Emphasis will be placed on the importance of key competencies necessary to succeed in a rapidly changing workplace.

